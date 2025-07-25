Philadelphia archbishop in pastoral letter tells immigrants: ‘You are not alone’

Archbishop Nelson Perez of Philadelphia has expressed “sorrow” for and “prayerful solidarity” with the immigrant community as arrests continue to take place across the United States.

“You are not alone,” Perez wrote to U.S. immigrants in a July 23 pastoral letter. “The Church is a community of faith, and the divine person of Christ, who was forced to flee his homeland as a child, holds you in his compassionate arms.”

Perez called for the support of immigrants as many “came to the United States seeking new opportunities far away from oppressive regimes,” adding that their “presence and contributions to society through hard work and upright living are a blessing to our country and to our Church.”

“Recent news reports detailing the arrest of immigrants throughout the country, including the Philadelphia region, have produced a great deal of fear and unleashed a broad range of other emotions,” Perez wrote. “As the son of immigrants, I have found recent events particularly heartbreaking.”

“I am witnessing your sorrow with great sadness and concern as are people of goodwill from all walks of life,” he wrote.

“As Catholics, we believe our eternal homeland is heaven and that as citizens of earth, the dignity of every person means everyone should have a safe place to live, with the opportunity to work for a just wage,” Perez continued. “No one should be forced to live in fear of unjust persecution.”

The letter acknowledged the need for law enforcement while simultaneously calling for policies that uphold the dignity and respect of the American immigrant community.

“We recognize that our country is rightly safeguarded by law enforcement officials. They uphold the common good by protecting all of us from human trafficking, the exploitation of children, and any other criminal offense against human dignity,” he wrote.

Perez added: “At the same time, we strongly advocate for immigration policies that guarantee the protection of life, liberty, and property of all those who call the United States of America home, natural born citizens and those working toward citizenship alike.”

Since “there is no instant solution to the challenges pervading immigration policy,” Perez said, he urged that parish communities “unite through prayer and social unity with the immigrant faithful under the leadership of parish pastors.”

Perez asked for the intercession of the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph that “Our Lord bless our country with peace and inspire comprehensive immigration reform that respects the law and provides meaningful opportunities for all those who wish to call the United States of America their home.”