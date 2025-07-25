Batangas jeep offers free rides to birthday celebrants, PWDs, pregnant women, single moms

A jeepney offering free rides to individuals such as July birthday celebrants, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and young single mothers has generated buzz among Filipinos.

A Facebook user on Monday, July 21, shared a photo of the interior of a traditional jeepney, which featured several signs offering free rides and drinking water to passengers.

“May his pockets never run dry,” the online user said with a heart hands gesture.

The jeepney was offering free rides to those celebrating their birthday from July 1 to 31 of this year, PWD and pregnant women, and young single mothers.

It also features an ice chest in the middle, offering bottled water to its passengers.

The post has earned 32,000 love reactions, 6,400 care reactions, 2,700 shares and almost 290 comments.

There is a video featuring two passengers enjoying the jeepney’s free water.

“Sobra tuwa… Thank you, Lord,” Kuya Adonis, the jeepney driver behind the initiative, said on a TikTok post on Friday, July 25.

Kuya Adonis is a jeepney driver in Batangas City who vlogs about his journeys.

Last year, he also went viral on TikTok for giving free rides to December birthday celebrants, as well as PWD and pregnant women and young single mothers.

In his YouTube channel description, he says that he vlogs “for helping people.”

The jeepney driver has a Facebook page as well.