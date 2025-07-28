‘Mommy and baby nag-adjust’: Pet dog spotted using diaper station at QC mall

A photo of a pet owner using a diaper changing station meant for humans at a shopping mall has drawn criticism from Filipinos.

On Monday, July 28, a Facebook user shared a photo she claimed was taken at a popular shopping mall in Quezon City.

“Kunat ni ate! Si mommy at baby pa talaga nag-adjust para sa alaga [niya],” Facebook user Dy Lesondra said in the “Usapang Kalusugan Ng Ating Mga Anak” group.

“P.S: Pinagsabihan na [siya] ng mga tao [diyan], but still, continue pa rin [siya] sa ginagawa [niya],” she added.

The photo showed a woman attending to her pet dog placed on a wall-mounted diaper changing station inside a restroom.

Meanwhile, another person can be seen holding a baby.

The photo spawned various reactions from Filipinos, who wrote:

“Kaya discouraged na rin ako pumunta sa mga malls eh, and this is one of the reasons. The establishment SHOULD provide an area for these fur babies, PLEASE!” a Facebook user commented.

“Napaka-unsanitary!!! Saan saan tumatapak ang aso tapos [diyan] pa talaga papatong. Sabihin mo ng kahit may nilagay pa na cloth or ano. Pero ‘di pa din tama, lalo na matapang ang traces ng poop at wiwi ng mga hayop eh!” another said.

“Sensitive at mahina pa naman mga immune system ng babies. Kung ako nandiyan, nawarla ko na talaga si ate. Bakit, masasagot ba nila medical and hospital expenses ng mga anak ko pagkasakit dahil sa exposure ng wiwi at poop ng aso nila?? Nainis ako [diyan] ah!” the online user added.

“To the highest level na ‘yan, anteh! Walang hiya-hiya eh! Go, go, go lang talaga siya,” another Pinoy said.

Earlier this month, an old photo of pet owners letting their dog use a diaper changing station at a mall in Pampanga drew flak from Filipinos.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society reminded pet owners to “uphold a shared sense of responsibility in public spaces” amid the discussion and to safeguard such spaces “by respecting boundaries and protecting the health and well-being of both people and animals.”

Meanwhile, mall chains like SM Supermalls have pet policies prohibiting owners from letting their pets use diaper changing stations or baby seats in restrooms.

