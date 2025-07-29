How Pinoys are taking a fast food chain’s Twister fries pull out

Filipinos expressed regret as a popular fast food chain announced it was pulling out its iconic but limited fries offering.

On Monday, July 28, McDonald’s Philippines posted a graphic of its Twister Fries packaging with the message: “This is not goodbye. This is ‘til we meet again.”

The post was captioned, accompanied by a crying face emoji: “Anong multo mo? Ako ‘yung hindi ko sinulit ‘yung Twister Fries”

“Ano ang multo mo” is a phrase recently popular among the youth, where “multo” refers to ghosts of the past, be it a person, a missed opportunity, or a memory one can’t let go of. The phrase, especially the word “multo,” gained popularity after the viral success of Cup of Joe’s song “Multo.”

Meanwhile, McDonald’s post has received 16,000 likes and reactions, 2,900 shares, and over 1,500 comments, with many Filipinos responding to the caption.

“Why not make it part of the menu forever?” a Facebook user asked.

“Galing [kami] kanina, sold out na daw, ‘di ko pa natitikman, [mawawala] agad,” another said.

“Nakakadalawa pa lang ako,” a different Pinoy commented with a loudly crying emoji.

“I miss [you] agad,” a Facebook user wrote with a frowning emoji.

“See ya soon, twister fries. Balik ka kagad,” another Pinoy commented with a grinning emoji.

“Buti na lang nabili last week!” a different online user exclaimed.

Reports said that McDo’s iconic Twister Fries made a return in September 2023, disappeared in 2024, and made another comeback this June 30.

“Just like all things in life, there is a level of excitement from the comeback of things we love — McDonald’s limited-time offerings like Twister Fries and McSpicy are no exceptions to this,” Oliver Rabatan, then-Mcdo’s Assistant VP for Marketing and Channels, previously told reportr.

“We see how customers continue to get excited over the return of these menu items and it has become something to watch out for and look forward to,” he added.

Rabatan further explained that the brand is known for its “World Famous Fries,” which are considered by the fast food giant to be one of the drivers of the business.

“Every so often, they still long for a ‘twist’ on their favorite, and this is where our Twister Fries come in,” he previously shared.

McDonald’s Twister Fries are a curly, slightly spicy twist on their regular fries.