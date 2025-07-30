Content creator urges road sign awareness as sedan blocks EDSA intersection

A motorist reminded fellow drivers to be more mindful of road signs and traffic flow after encountering a sedan blocking a small intersection along EDSA.

Actor and content creator Miggy Marty on Tuesday, July 29, shared a video of a green sedan that drove through an intersection and ended up blocking the path of other vehicles.

This was despite a sign on the left post that read, “DO NOT BLOCK INTERSECTION.”

The clip also showed the road sign conveying the message, a yellow box with an X-mark in the middle.

“Mukhang first time lang nitong dumaan sa Q. Ave,” Miggy said in the video, referring to Quezon Avenue.

The incident reportedly occurred beneath the Quezon Avenue-EDSA flyover.

“Kitang kita naman… ayan,” Miggy said in the video, panning his phone to show the yellow box sign.

“Hinarangan niyang ganyan ‘yung intersection. So, buti mabait tayo at nagbigay tayo ng onting espasyo. Tingan niyo mamaya, aatras ‘yan,” he added.

The traffic light on the opposite side then turned green, allowing vehicles to cross the intersection.

A motorcycle rider later approached the sedan driver in front of Miggy to warn him about the oncoming vehicles.

“O, ‘di ba? Binigyan na ng space eh. Oh. O, ‘di ba, linapitan pa siya, oh,” Miggy said in the video.

The sedan later reversed, giving way to the motorists about to cross the intersection.

“Tingin tingin rin sa mga sign,” Miggy said in a Facebook post with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

The video was also posted on VISOR‘s Facebook page, an automotive publication, earning viral status with 569,000 views, 7,600 likes and reactions and over 670 comments so far.

The Land Transportation Office notes that intersections are not supposed to be blocked by any vehicles at any time.

“Isa sa mga Parking and Stopping Signs ay ang ‘DO NOT BLOCK INTERSECTION’. Ang signos na ito ay nangangahulugan na hindi pinahihintulutan ang anumang uri ng sasakyan na huminto o manatili sa loob ng yellow box ng interseksiyon sa anumang oras,” it said.

The LTO explained that the intersection must remain vehicle-free to avoid gridlock or traffic congestion.

“Ang Yellow Box o Box Junction ay inilagay sa mga intersection o sangandaan upang maiwasan ang pamumuo o pagbubuhol ng trapiko. Kailangang tuluy-tuloy lamang ang mga sasakyang tumatawid sa kahon,” the agency said in another post.

“Ipinagbabawal na huminto sa yellow box, maliban na lamang kung maliwanag na maaaring lumabas agad, o kung kakanan pero napipigilan ng paparating na trapiko, o ibang sasakyang nasa kahon na naghihintay na kumanan,” it added.