What Filipino kids need now: RUTF, breastfeeding kits, clean water

Children displaced by recent typhoons and heavy monsoon rains are in urgent need of nutrition packs, breastfeeding kits and basic health support, as overcrowded evacuation centers and floodwaters raise the risk of disease outbreaks and severe under-nutrition.

Relief groups are calling for more donations of essential supplies to reach families affected by tropical cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong, as well as the southwest monsoon or “habagat.”

Among the most needed items are ready-to-use therapeutic food, or RUTF—a peanut-based energy paste used to treat severely wasted children—and breastfeeding kits that include milk containers, feeding cups, towels and health information for mothers.

UNICEF Philippines said it has begun delivering over 100 boxes of RUTF and 80 breastfeeding kits to affected provinces in Ilocos, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, where many areas are under the state of calamity.

The agency is also assessing additional needs in partnership with local government units.

Children at highest risk

With thousands of families still staying in makeshift shelters, health workers warn that children—especially those already malnourished—are vulnerable to complications from diarrhea, leptospirosis, dengue and other waterborne diseases. Those with preexisting conditions may deteriorate quickly without access to proper nutrition or clean water.

Over 15,000 public schools have been reported affected by the weather disturbances, with around 270 currently used as evacuation centers, according to the Department of Education.

UNICEF Acting Representative Edgar Donoso Paz said the impact of extreme weather events on children is becoming more urgent and visible, especially in a warming climate.

“Children continue to pay the heavy price from climate shocks,” Paz said. “We must focus not only on emergency response, but on adaptation that empowers them to survive and thrive in a climate-changed world.”

Call for donations

Groups continue to call for donations and conduct drives to reach out to affected communities as the country is dealing with the aftermath of weeks-long torrential rains, flooding and suspension of work and school.

