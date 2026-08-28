UP-PGH calls for breast milk donations to nourish NICU babies

The UP-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) is seeking breastmilk donations to help nourish its most vulnerable patients in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The UP PGH Human Milk Bank on Tuesday, August 25, appealed to breastfeeding mothers to donate some of their milk to feed newborns in the NICU.

“For our premature and critically ill newborns, donor human milk provides essential nutrition, immune protection, and support for their growth and recovery,” it said in a Facebook post.

“A simple act of sharing your milk can become a precious gift of hope — giving these tiny babies a stronger start in life,” UP-PGH added.

“If you are a breastfeeding mother with extra milk, we invite you to become a human milk donor and be part of a life-saving journey,” it further said.

Those willing to donate breast milk may fill out a form through the provided link.

They may also contact 0920-665-5490 for instructions on milk collection and storage.

“Thank you for helping our NICU babies grow stronger, one drop at a time,” the UP PGH Human Milk Bank said.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, breast milk is an ideal source of nutrition for newborns, as it contains the right balance of nutrients and is gentle on a baby’s sensitive stomach and developing body systems.

It also contains disease-fighting factors that can help protect babies from mild to severe infections and reduce the risk of hospitalization.