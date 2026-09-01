Viral: Couple gets married at submerged Bulacan church

A wedding ceremony in Hagonoy, Bulacan proceeded despite the church being inundated with floodwaters that were almost waist-deep.

St. John the Baptist Parish on Tuesday, September 1, posted photos of the wedding of Lhiane Galang and Gilbert Chico, showing the couple and attendees wading through the floodwaters despite the conditions.

“Parang eksena sa Pelikula! Tuloy ang kasal! Walang makapipigil, walang makahaharang!” the parish wrote in a Facebook post that has so far garnered over 1,100 reactions.

The parish management said it had advised the couple to postpone or reschedule the wedding, but they decided to proceed due to “personal reasons.”

“Ipinaayos pa nga ng bride ang kaniyang gown at pinaikli ito para hindi maging sagabal sa kaniyang ‘water aisle.’ Gumamit na lamang din ng portable speaker ang simbahan dahil wala na ring kuryente para sa sound system,” the parish shared.

“Hindi naman napigilan ang mga mangagayak na gawin pa ring espesyal at maganda ang dekorasyon kahit na mahirap ang naging pagkilos sa tubig-baha na umabot na sa beywang sa loob ng simbahan,” it added.

The parish also likened the scene to something out of a film.

“Isang eksenang parang sa pelikula mo lang masasaksihan, hindi alintana ang mga balakid at mga pagsubok, hahamakin ang lahat para sa pagmamahal, susuungin ang baha, maitawid lamang ang pangako na ang dalawang pusong umiibig, sa harap ng altar dudulog at magiging opisyal na Mr. and Mrs.!” it said.

The parish also defended its post, saying it was not romanticizing the incident.

“True love conquers it all! This is not patronizing or romanticizing the situation, this is showing how we obey on the promise of Matrimony, for better or for worse,” it said.

Reactions to the situation varied, with some congratulating the couple for proceeding with the ceremony despite the circumstances.

“Pagbati po sa mga bagong kasal. Consider it a blessing sa inyong pag-iisang dibdib. God Bless both of you at sa pamilyang bubuuin ninyo,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Congratulations, you two are a perfect match for each other! Water couldn’t even stop the love,” another commented.

Others, however, expressed concern about the health risks associated with wading through floodwaters.

“Kakanood ko lang ng KMJS about sa leptospirosis. Ingat po kayo lahat and congrats,” a Facebook user wrote, referring to “KMJS” or “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho,” a news magazine program.

“Congratulations po sa bagong kasal! Pero magpa-consult po sa local health center na malapit po sa inyo, para ma-assess at ma-resetahan ng Doktor ng Doxycycline capsule.

#IwasanAngLeptospirosis,” another commented.

Leptospirosis is among the health risks associated with wading through floodwaters.

It is a bacterial infection that can occur when one comes into contact with the urine of infected animals, such as rats and pigs, or with a urine-contaminated environment, such as floodwaters, through open wounds.

The Department of Health has recorded 5,835 cases of leptospirosis nationwide this year, with cases surging over the past two weeks amid heavy flooding.

The disease has caused 23 deaths between Jan. 1 to Aug. 28, 2026.

As of Monday, August 31, Hagonoy, Bulacan remained submerged in floodwaters following torrential rains that hit parts of Luzon over the weekend.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Richard Jerome Crisostomo said Hagonoy serves as a “catch basin” for floodwaters flowing from the upstream areas of the province.

“‘Yan po kasi ‘yung galing na sa itaas or upstream… Back flooding na po ‘yan. Kasi po, ‘yan po talaga ‘yung pagtaas ng water level kasi po tayo po ay malapit sa Manila Bay, at ang Hagonoy po kasi ang catch basin po talaga,” he said.

Parts of Luzon have been inundated by floods following persistent rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which was enhanced by tropical cyclones that battered the region for much of August.