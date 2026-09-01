Indonesia nickel ore imports from Philippines rise to 11.4 million tons in January-July

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Reuters
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September 1, 2026 - 3:56 PM
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A view of nickel ore stockpiles at DMCI Mining Corporation's mine in Sta Cruz Zambales in northern Philippines February 7, 2017. Picture taken February 7, 2017. (Reuters/Erik De Castro/File Photo)

JAKARTA  Indonesia imported 11.4 million metric tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the January to July period this year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

  • The nickel ore imports from the Philippines were worth $696.5 million, Statistics Indonesia said.
  • In comparison, Indonesia imported 6.82 million tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the same period last year, the agency’s data showed.
  • Top nickel exporter Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, but the government is tightening the annual mining quota to support prices.

—Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

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