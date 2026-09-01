Indonesia nickel ore imports from Philippines rise to 11.4 million tons in January-July

JAKARTA — Indonesia imported 11.4 million metric tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the January to July period this year, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
- The nickel ore imports from the Philippines were worth $696.5 million, Statistics Indonesia said.
- In comparison, Indonesia imported 6.82 million tons of nickel ore from the Philippines in the same period last year, the agency’s data showed.
- Top nickel exporter Indonesia has the world’s largest nickel ore reserves, but the government is tightening the annual mining quota to support prices.
—Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty