‘Seoulful Stories’ opens new avenue for Filipino readers to discover Korean literature

A new reading nook is giving Filipino readers a dedicated space to discover Korean fiction, manhwa, self-help titles and other Korean reads.

Called “Seoulful Stories,” the initiative was unveiled by National Book Store and the Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines on Tuesday, September 1 at the NBS Superbranch in SM Mall of Asia.

Inspired by traditional Korean architecture, the custom-designed vignette is part of the bookstore chain’s effort to make its stores more than places to buy books, creating spaces where customers can read, explore and experience different cultures.

KCC Director Kim Myeongjin said he was pleased to see the project take shape, stressing his desire to introduce more Korean books to readers in the Philippines.

“As a director of the Korean Cultural Center, I have always wanted to introduce more Korean books to the readers in the Philippines. So I’m truly delighted to see National Book Store create Seoulful Stories,” Kim said.

He added that the new section gives him a simple answer when Filipinos ask where they can find Korean books.

“Now, when Filipino asks me, where they can buy, find and buy Korean books, I can simply tell them go to National Book Store and find Seoulful Stories,” Kim said.

Beyond books, Kim said he hopes the space will eventually become a venue where Filipinos can learn more about Korean culture.

“And just as every story has the power to inspire each reader and as the director of the KCC, I also have a bigger dream for Seoulful Stories. I hope that one day, it will not only be filled with books but it will also serve as a cultural hub where Filipinos can discover and enjoy different aspects of Korean culture,” he said.

“We at KCC are looking forward to making this vision a reality,” Kim added.

The unveiling also included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two organizations, formalizing their continued partnership.

The launch also featured a traditional Korean dance performance by the NARA Korean Traditional Performance Team in the Philippines, followed by a bookmark-making activity hosted by KCC.

For NBS President and CEO Adrian Ramos, the launch builds on a partnership between the bookstore and KCC that began with a meeting at their office two years ago.

“And from there our relationship with Korean Cultural Center has grown,” Ramos said.

Ramos said NBS plans to bring the “Seoulful Stories” highlight area to other flagship branches, including its new superbranch at Festival Mall in Filinvest, which is scheduled to open in September.

“We would like to work with KCC to expand the Seoulful Stories highlight area to our other flagship branches. So, sometime in September our new superbranch opening in Festival Mall in Filinvest, so hopefully our customers can catch it there,” he told Interaksyon.

Ramos also thanked KCC for supporting NBS’ efforts to introduce Korean culture and literature to Filipino readers.

“We’re so grateful for the support of the KCC with our attempt as National Book Store to share our love for Korean culture with the rest of Filipinos,” he said.

“As we grow and try to evolve National Book Store, we will look to continuing our partnership with KCC in promoting and supporting their mission in promoting Korean culture in the Philippines,” Ramos added.

“We will continue to promote the best of Korean literature,” the exec concluded his speech.