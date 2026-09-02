Archbishop Soc marks 25 years as bishop, says ministry is ‘dangerous every day’

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan marked 25 years as a bishop Monday, saying the episcopal ministry is not meant to be comfortable but ‘dangerous every day.’

“A bishop’s life is meant to be dangerous every day. Comfort and peace is for heaven,” Villegas said during a Mass at the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag. “Here on earth, we live in trust and faith beyond their insults and beyond my fears.”

He recalled facing death threats and false accusations of sedition during his ministry, saying such trials did not diminish his commitment to the people he served.

“Here, I ate death threats for dinner just a few years ago. Here, I was accused falsely of inciting to sedition,” Villegas said.

Rather than respond with fear or resentment, he said he chose to love, particularly the priests entrusted to his pastoral care.

“Beyond my fears and doubts, beyond my uncertainties and ignorance of the language, I just chose to love,” he said. “And love is all I have done for the priests of Lingayen-Dagupan.”

“Here I realized God called me to be a bishop to love priests. That is my calling,” Villegas said. “To love priests and make sure all priests know they are loved.”

Pope Leo XIV, in a message for Villegas’ silver jubilee, praised his “diligent apostolic zeal” and pastoral concern for the Church communities he has served.

The pope also commended Villegas for promoting peace and offering “an example of Jesus’ kindness to the flock,” according to the message dated July 27, 2026.

Leo extended his prayers and blessing to Villegas, his clergy, the faithful and his loved ones, wishing him continued strength in his ministry.

Villegas was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Manila in 1985. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Manila in 2001 and ordained to the episcopate that year.

In 2004, he became bishop of Balanga, where he served until his appointment as archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan in 2009.

Villegas said he reached the jubilee not through personal strength but through God’s grace.

He recalled his mother’s reaction when he told her of his episcopal appointment. Through tears, she asked, “Kaya mo ba ’yan?” or “Can you handle it?”

“Hindi ko talaga kaya ( I really could not do it). I am not a saint,” Villegas said. “Awa ng Diyos kaya nakarating sa jubeling ito (By God’s mercy, I have made it to this jubilee),”

During his episcopal ministry, Villegas said he ordained 290 priests, 247 deacons and seven bishops, including 42 priests of the Lingayen-Dagupan archdiocese.

Looking ahead, the 65-year old archbishop said he wants to continue giving himself fully to God rather than seek a more comfortable ministry.

“Give me a chance to give you my life until the last breath,” he said.

He compared his desired life of service to a candle that burns until nothing remains, giving its light to others.

“My ambition is to be a burnt-out candle, melted down to the very last drop of wax and completely spent,” Villegas said, “having used all its heat and light to brighten the world with the beautiful gifts God has given me.”