Convenience store vows legal action over intentional food tampering amid hotdog video

A convenience store said food safety remains one of its highest priorities after a video circulated showing an individual licking a hotdog from its ready-to-eat food display.

7-Eleven Philippines issued a statement on Wednesday, September 2, following concerns over its ready-to-eat products after a young woman was seen licking a hotdog and handling another with her bare hands.

The video was allegedly taken “years ago,” while the uploader had allegedly already spoken with the convenience store and a barangay kagawad about the incident.

Despite these claims, the video prompted renewed concerns among some customers about the handling and safety of ready-to-eat products food sold at convenience stores.

7-Eleven assured the public that it prioritizes food safety and sanitation and encouraged customers to immediately report “any suspicious behavior” to its staff.

“Food safety and sanitation are strictly non-negotiable. Any food or drink that is improperly handled will be disposed of immediately,” it said in a statement.

“Intentional tampering is a direct violation of public health, and we will pursue full legal action against anyone putting our community or staff at risk,” the convenience store added.

“Help us keep our stores clean, safe, and secure for every Kapitbahay. Report any suspicious behavior to our staff immediately,” it continued.

The statement came after a video of a young woman licking a hotdog from a food display before returning it to the case circulated online.

Earlier this year, a youth leader from Laguna was called out after he was spotted touching food inside a convenience store display case.

ALSO READ: Customer draws criticism after licking hotdog at convenience store

Touching and licking ready-to-eat food with bare hands raises food safety and hygiene concerns, as hands and saliva can carry microorganisms that may be transferred to food, potentially increasing the risk of contamination and foodborne illness.