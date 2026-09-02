Haze alert: How Filipinos can stay safe amid poor air quality

The government shared tips on how Filipinos can reduce their exposure to haze following massive forest fires in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian neighbor.

Parts of the Philippines have experienced poor air quality due to transboundary haze, or air pollution that has traveled hundreds of kilometers from Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sumatra.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency chief said the global El Niño phenomenon is a catalyst for the forest fires, although other experts have pointed to soil and land management as factors that can make certain landscapes more prone to fires.

The haze consists of smoke, ash, dust and microscopic particles known as PM2.5, which are small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and potentially enter the bloodstream.

The smoke and pollutants have been carried toward the Philippines by winds associated with the southwest monsoon (habagat).

The Philippine Environment and Management Bureau said Filipinos may continue to be affected by the haze until September 3. Air quality may improve days afterward if widespread rainfall continues wind patterns shift.

The Department of Health (DOH) warned that exposure to haze may cause difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, eye irritation or watery eyes. It may also worsen existing lung conditions such as asthma.

It advised Filipinos to remain indoors as much as possible, keep doors and windows closed and wear an N95 face mask when going outside. It also recommended using headlights and/or fog lights when driving in low-visibility conditions.

The DOH also shared tips for commuters and workers who spend much of their time on the road, including delivery riders and field workers, to protect themselves from hazy conditions.

These include wearing an N95 face mask, rinsing the eyes with saline solution, drinking plenty of water and getting enough rest in a closed space away from smoke and pollution.

For those without access to an N95 mask, the health agency suggested wearing a damp handkerchief or cloth to help reduce exposure to the haze.

“Kung walang N95 mask at kailangang lumabas, gumamit ng basang panyo [or] damit o kaya naman ay gawin ang double-mask method bilang alternatibong paraan ng proteksyon,” the DOH said.

The health agency also shared driving tips for Filipinos who may encounter hazy conditions on the road, particularly at night when visibility can be significantly reduced.

These include using fog lights, observing proper speed limits, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, and setting the vehicle’s air-conditioning system to “recirculate” mode instead of “fresh air” mode.

The DOH also explained what each air quality level means and advised people who may be affected by poor air quality to take precautions.

Wear a face mask when leaving the house and avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with heart or lung conditions should take extra precautions and keep their medications readily available.

People working outdoors should wear a face mask and take regular breaks indoors.

Motorists should drive carefully due to reduced visibility caused by the haze.

The health agency said those who need help or medical assistance may call the National Emergency Hotline at 911.

They may also visit health centers and YAKAP Clinics for free consultations, risk screening, laboratory tests, and medication for asthma or mild-to-moderate pneumonia.