Runners hit by teen rider on ‘car-free’ Ayala Avenue give update

After being hit by a teenage motorcycle rider in a car-free zone in Makati over the weekend, the runners have given an update on their condition.

Dominic Jake Roma, one of the runners who was hit in the crash along Ayala Avenue, Makati City, on Sunday, August 30, shared a video of himself and his companion taken “moments” before the incident.

“Plot twist: we were the two runners who got hit at Car-Free Ayala that morning,” he wrote on social media on Wednesday, September 2.

“Thank you to everyone who checked in on us. We’re on our way to recovery,” Roma added.

Other social media users also commented that the runners could “file charges” against the motorcycle rider.

“If you have the time and resources, don’t forget to file charges against the offender. Id*ots like him should learn some lessons the hard way. Godspeed and get well soon!” a Threads user wrote.

Road safety advocate James Deakin previously shared another video showing the runners lying on the road following the incident.

“VIDEO of kamote rider that hit the runners during the car-free Sunday this morning,” he wrote, crediting the clip to Ron Torres.

What happened

Reports state that the runners, aged 36 and 34, suffered head injuries following the incident on Sunday morning.

A motorcycle driven by a 17-year-old entered the car-free zone along Ayala Avenue and hit the runners.

The rider was en route to Paseo de Roxas and claimed there were no signs indicating that vehicles were temporarily prohibited from entering the avenue at the time.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has ordered the rider to surrender his driver’s license for a 90-day preventive suspension.

The rider may face charges of reckless driving and disregarding traffic signs. His license may also be suspended for being deemed an Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle.

The motorcycle has also been placed under alarm status, which means it cannot be sold, have its registration renewed, or have its ownership transferred.

“What happened in Makati was a violation that put pedestrians using the road safely at risk. We will not let it slide,” LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said.

Makati implements “Car-Free Sundays,” an initiative that dedicates the entire 2.3-kilometer stretch of Ayala Avenue to pedestrians from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., providing a space for exercise.