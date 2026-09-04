Liza Diño echoes IPOPHL’s reminder to concertgoers: Respect artists, producers

Fire and Ice Entertainment CEO Liza Diño-Seguerra reiterated her stance on recording concerts following a reminder from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL).

The IPOPHL on Tuesday, September 1 reminded concertgoers about possible intellectual property rights infringement when it comes to recording and posting live concert performances.

“Before you record, share, or post that concert clip, know where the line may be. Unauthorized recording or distribution of live performances may raise intellectual property concerns, even when done for personal or non-commercial purposes,” it said on Facebook.

The IPOPHL also shared a link to an article discussing the issue of recording live concerts and posting them online.

It said that performers’ rights are protected under Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, which states that “performers have the right to authorize the recording and distribution of their performances.”

“Under the IP Code, performers have the right to control whether their performances are recorded and how authorized recordings are subsequently reproduced, distributed or made available to the public, subject to limitations provided by law,” the government agency said.

“Concertgoers should therefore observe the recording policies set by performers, organizers and venues,” it added.

The IPOPHL also noted that there are limitations to what may be considered “fair use.”

“Fair use does not automatically apply simply because a recording is made for personal or non-commercial purposes. Whether a particular use qualifies as fair use depends on the circumstances, including the purpose and character of the use, the nature of the protected work, the amount used and its potential effect on the market for the work,” it stated.

IPOPHL Director General Teodoro Pascua appealed to concertgoers to respect performers’ rights, who he said, have given audiences memorable moments through their performances.

The government agency’s post was shared by Liza, who previously called out concertgoers who uploaded full-length videos of “Sessionistas: The Playlist” concert last month.

“Sharing this important reminder from IPOPHL. We love that audiences want to capture and share the moments they enjoy,” she said on Facebook.

“At the same time, it’s important for all of us to understand and respect the rights of the artists and creators behind those performances. We can celebrate the experience while protecting the work,” Liza added.

Liza previously spoke against the sharing of full-length videos from the concert they had produced, saying that having a ticket “is not a license to pirate the show.”

“When you buy a ticket to a concert, you are buying the right to watch the show. You are not buying the right to record the entire concert, upload full performances to your YouTube page, and redistribute someone else’s copyrighted work as if it were your own content,” she said last week.

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