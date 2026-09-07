Pangasinan store issues legal reminder after man uses deodorant on display

A convenience store in Dagupan, Pangasinan, reminded customers of laws against product tampering after a man was caught using a deodorant from the display before putting it back on the shelf.

MyMart Everyday shared CCTV footage on Sunday, September 7, showing a man grabbing a deodorant from the shelf, opening it, smelling it, then looking around and applying it to his underarms.

He then put the cap back on, smelled the bottle again and returned it to the shelf.

“Using and tampering of product is a crime. Wala itong pinagkaiba sa tumikim ng hotdog sa 7/11 tapos ibinalik. Very unhygienic [and] very squammy,” the convenience store said in a Facebook post.

It was referring to a widely reported incident in which a young woman was caught licking a hot dog on display at a 7-Eleven branch before returning it to the case.

7-Eleven has assured customers that “any product that has been improperly handled is immediately disposed of.”

ALSO READ: Convenience store vows legal action over intentional food tampering amid hotdog video

Meanwhile, MyMart Everyday said that the “used deodorant has been taken off the shelf before anyone could buy it.”

Republic Act 7394, also known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines, states that cosmetic products, such as deodorants, may be considered adulterated if they are improperly handled while held for sale.

The law states that a cosmetic product shall be deemed adulterated “if it has been prepared, packed or held under unsanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby it may have been rendered injurious to health.”

Meanwhile, consumers are expected to observe proper etiquette when shopping, including refraining from using or consuming a product before purchasing them for sanitary reasons.