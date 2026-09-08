Rodent spotted behind drink dispensers at Pinoy buffet restaurant

A rodent was spotted scurrying through the beverage section of a Filipino buffet restaurant reportedly located inside a shopping mall in Batangas.

TikTok user Akki (username @akkizxcqt) posted a video while dining at Cabalen Restaurant inside the mall, showing a rodent running behind drink dispensers.

The post has garnered 25,500 likes, 22,800 shares and more than 700 comments, including an alleged response from the restaurant that Akki shared in the comments section.

Akki first posted a screenshot of part of the message he sent to the restaurant’s social media accounts, in which he said he was “willing to take down the video” once he is presented with a “format report confirming that a thorough investigation has been completed,” among others.

Cabalen allegedly responded by saying that it is “already taking steps to address the concern.”

It added that “actions are currently being taken” in response to the video.

The restaurant also assured Akki that they would keep him updated once it had “concrete findings and corrective measures to share” regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, food establishments are mandated to enforce food safety and sanitation measures at all times.

The Department of Health, through its Implementing Rules and Regulations concerning Chapter III of the Code of Sanitation of the Philippines, states that “all food while being displayed, stored, prepared, served or sold shall be protected from contamination such as dust, flies, rodents and other vermins.”

“Spaces where food and drinks are stored, prepared and served shall be constructed and maintained as to exclude vermin. Plans of food establishments shall be submitted to the local health office for approval before its construction/operation,” the DOH’s IRR added.