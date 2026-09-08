Pope reappoints Filipino catechetical expert to Vatican council

Pope Leo XIV has reappointed Filipino catechetical expert Dr. Lysander Rivera to a Vatican advisory council for another five-year term.

Rivera, director of the Lasallian Institute for Evangelization and Catechesis at De La Salle University in Manila, was first appointed to the International Council for Catechesis, or Co.In.Cat., by Pope Francis in 2021.

The council, under the Holy See’s Dicastery for Evangelization, brings together bishops, priests, religious and lay experts from around the world to advise the Vatican on catechesis and promote the exchange of pastoral experiences.

Rivera’s reappointment allows him to continue contributing to the Church’s international discussions on evangelization and catechesis, including the formation of young people.

As head of the Lasallian institute, Rivera oversees programs in evangelization, catechetical leadership formation and research.

He has also been involved in catechetical initiatives in the Philippines and abroad, including collaborations with the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines and other Church institutions.

The International Council for Catechesis was established by Pope Paul VI in 1973 to study major issues in catechesis and support the Church’s mission of handing on the faith.

Rivera’s first appointment in 2021 made him the first Filipino to serve on the council, according to the Lasallian community.