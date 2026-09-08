Pope Leo XIV consoles Cardinal Tagle after father’s death

MANILA — Pope Leo XIV reached out to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle after the death of his father, offering condolences to the Filipino cardinal and his family.

READ: Cardinal Tagle’s father dies at 96

In a message to Tagle, the pope said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of Manuel Tagle Sr. and offered his heartfelt condolences to the cardinal, his mother and the entire family.

“Praying for his eternal rest, I assure my spiritual closeness to all who mourn his loss in the sure hope which draws its strength from the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ,” Leo said.

The pope also offered his apostolic blessing to Tagle and all those who cherish his father’s memory, describing it as “a pledge of consolation and peace” for the family.

Manuel Sr., known as “Tatay Maning,” died Sunday at age 96. Tagle, 69, was in Rome when his father died and asked for prayers for his eternal rest. He arrived in the Philippines Monday.

The elder Tagle was married to Milagros Gokim for 70 years. The couple raised their two sons, Luis Antonio and Manuel Jr., in Imus, Cavite, south of Manila.

Tagle just celebrated his parents’ wedding anniversary with relatives and friends at Imus Cathedral on Aug. 26.

The Diocese of Imus said the wake and viewing will be held until Sept. 9 at Casas Hall in the Bishop’s House in Imus. The funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 10 at Imus Cathedral.

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, cash donations be given to victims of devastating flash floods in Nepal.

Tagle, who previously served as archbishop of Manila, continues to serve at the Vatican as pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization.