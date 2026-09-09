Health worker’s death sparks #JusticeForIvy calls online after husband’s alleged involvement

Calls for justice were made following the sudden death of a 28-year-old radiologic technologist after a car driven by her husband collided with the motorcycle taxi she was riding.

Reports state that Ivy Berjame Tingson died on September 3 after a sedan driven by 36-year-old husband, nurse Paul Christian Roque, allegedly slammed into the motorcycle she was riding along R.N. Pelaez Boulevard in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City.

Tingson died from the severe injuries she sustained, while the motorcycle driver, 33-year-old Jeric Cantago, continued to receive treatment at a hospital for serious injuries to his leg.

The impact also reportedly damaged a fruit stand and another parked car before the sedan fled the scene.

An initial investigation by authorities indicated that Tingson and Roque had a heated argument, allegedly fueled by Roque’s intense jealousy and suspicion that his wife was involved with another man.

Tingson booked a motorcycle taxi to avoid further conflict, but Roque allegedly would not let her leave. He reportedly followed her in his car until the collision occurred.

Tingson’s family said such incidents were not new to the couple, adding that their relationship had been strained for a long time and that Roque had allegedly abused his wife on several occasions.

Last August, Tingson wrote a creative piece in which she hinted at problems with her husband, particularly after she “discovered the truth.”

She did not provide further details about what she had discovered, but said that “heartbreak” had changed her and that she struggled to function.

Tingson said she had chosen to “let go” and choose herself, adding that the pain had changed her “forever” and that she would now “choose peace over pain.”

Meanwhile, Roque eventually turned himself in to the police after initially fleeing the scene of the collision and is now detained at the Maharlika Detention Cell. He has reportedly been charged with parricide in connection with the incident.

It was also alleged that Roque had recently been released from a rehabilitation facility before the incident.

Reports of Tingson’s sudden death have prompted calls for justice, with Filipinos calling for accountability over her death.

“Justice for Iv Ti! My best friend whom I cherished the most, was tragically taken from us. You don’t deserve this! Rest in peace. I love you so much!” Facebook user Richter Alison Suarez said on September 4.

“So sad that she was killed, that the book of Ivy ended already.

It may be harsh, but we can go out of prison fighting an abusive husband, but we can no longer walk out of the coffin if we ended there! #JusticeForIvy,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Ivy worked at Northeastern Misamis General Hospital, remembered by everyone who knew her as such a kind, gentle, and caring soul. Just weeks before she died, she wrote these powerful words: ‘The Book of Ivy continues. And this time, I am the author of my own story,'” another commented.

“Please keep Ivy’s family in your prayers. Share this post so her story is not forgotten — so people know her name, and so justice truly is served. No one should ever lose their life at the hands of the person who promised to love and protect them,” the Facebook user added.

Others also said that incidents like this highlight the need for divorce to be legally recognized in the Philippines.

The Philippines and the Vatican City are the only two places in the world where divorce, or the legal dissolution of marriage, is not generally permitted.

“It’s time na… Pilipinas na lang ang nag-iisang bansa sa mundo na walang divorce, napag-iiwanan na tayo,” another Redditor said.

“Yes, madami ng valid reason para i-legalize ‘yung divorce sa Pilipinas. Sa mga ayaw pa rin sa divorce, well, please tignan niyo ‘yung buong sitwasyon ng iba’t-ibang mag-asawa. If kayo ‘masaya’ sa mag-asawa, then, good for you, hindi lahat kapareho ng sa inyo, so please, be open-minded enough,” another Reddit user wrote.

Meanwhile, John Arlo Tingson, who identifies as Ivy’s sibling, refuted claims that she allegedly had an affair.

“Malaking kalokohan ‘yung statement na may other man ‘yung kapatid namin. Lagi ko siyang nakakausap na sobrang cold na ng husband niya sa kanya… sinabi ko pa na layuan na, una pa lang… hindi sana nangyari ‘to,” he wrote on Facebook with crying emojis.

Social media posts indicate that Ivy and Roque got married in 2025.

The Northeastern Misamis General Hospital described her as a health worker who served with “dedication, passion, and compassion.”

“Her commitment to her profession and to our patients will forever be remembered. Though her journey with us was cut short, the impact of her service and the memories she shared will remain in our hearts,” the hospital said in a tribute.