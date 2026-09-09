SVD missionary and missiologist Fr. Edgar Javier dies at 77

MANILA — Divine Word missionary priest Fr. Edgar Javier, a prominent Filipino missiologist who devoted decades to missionary work, priestly formation and theological education, died Tuesday. He was 77.

The Society of the Divine Word, or SVD, said Javier died at about 10 a.m. It did not disclose the circumstances.

“We entrust him to God’s loving embrace and give thanks for his life of service, compassion, and missionary zeal,” the congregation said.

Javier, who celebrated his 50th anniversary as a priest last year, was born May 5, 1949, in Guimba, Nueva Ecija. He entered Christ the King Mission Seminary in 1968, studied philosophy and theology at Divine Word Seminary in Tagaytay City and was ordained a priest Sept. 5, 1975.

He began his ministry in Mindoro, where he served at St. Augustine Parish and the St. Joseph Parish Mangyan Mission in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro, from 1976 to 1979. He later became chancellor of the then Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan, now a diocese.

He pursued advanced studies in missiology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome, earning a licentiate in 1982 and a doctorate in 1985.

His missionary work later took him to the Pacific, where he served in Samoa from 1985 to 1995 and Fiji from 1995 to 1999, with periods of study in Australia.

After returning to the Philippines, Javier served in parish and seminary ministry before devoting much of his work to priestly formation, missiological education and research.

He taught at Christ the King Mission Seminary and later headed the Mission Institute in Tagaytay. He became director of the Divine Word Institute of Mission Studies, where he also oversaw research and publications.

Javier was also a guest professor at several theological institutions in the Philippines, including the University of Santo Tomas Ecclesiastical Faculties in Manila, the Immaculate Conception School of Theology in Vigan City and the Institute for Consecrated Life in Asia in Quezon City.

His academic ministry also extended beyond the Philippines. He served as a visiting professor at the SVD School of Theology in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in 2016 and at the University of Saint Joseph in Macau.

His ministry combined missionary work with academic formation, helping prepare priests, religious and missionaries for service in the Philippines and beyond.

At the Divine Word Institute of Mission Studies, he worked alongside Fr. Antonio Pernia, a former SVD superior general and Javier’s seminary classmate.