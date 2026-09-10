Bishop to families: Teach kids to protect nature

BORONGAN City — A Catholic bishop has urged parents to teach children from an early age to protect the environment, saying care for creation should begin at home.

Bishop Crispin Varquez of Borongan said families should raise children who understand that protecting nature is part of being responsible members of society.

“It’s about time we become aware that all of us must be involved in protecting our environment. It starts with the family,” Varquez said during Mass at Borongan Cathedral for the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Sept. 8.

He urged parents to teach children proper waste disposal and respect for nature, saying careless habits at home can contribute to wider environmental problems.

Citing the Borongan City Council’s resolution against mining, Varquez called on local governments across Samar Island to oppose destructive mining and protect forests, watersheds and other environmentally sensitive areas.

“I hope all the LGUs (local government units) in Samar Island will make a stand: ‘No to mining in the island of Samar,’” Varquez said, drawing applause from the congregation.

Varquez has repeatedly opposed destructive mining in Eastern Samar, including on Homonhon Island, warning that mining activities threaten communities and natural ecosystems.

He also urged parents to teach children values beyond environmental protection, including respect for elders, concern for the poor and honesty in the workplace.

“A family becomes a blessing when you teach your children, not the mindset on how much one can get, but about how much one can share,” Varquez said.

He said families should become a “school of love” and a “school of faith,” where children learn to serve others rather than measure success by what they can acquire.

“Let’s destroy this mindset in the family,” Varquez said, referring to selfishness and the tendency to measure success by personal gain.