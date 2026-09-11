Free rides ahead: ‘Love Bus’ returns to select Metro Manila routes

Getting around Quezon City and Pasig will be easier with the return of the iconic “Love Bus,” which offers commuters free rides.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday, September 10, launched the revived “Love Bus,” now an electric fleet that can carry up to 36 passengers.

The “Love Bus” was first introduced in the 1970s during the administration of late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. It was a signature project of then-Metro Manila governor and former First Lady Imelda Marcos.

The heart-themed bus was the country’s first air-conditioned bus to meet international standards. It had a flat fare and a fixed schedule, as well as a built-in stereo. It also implemented a “no standing in the aisle” policy.

The MMDA has revived the Love Bus as a six-bus public transport service running from Robinsons Galleria to Eastwood City, and vice versa, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All stops have waiting sheds for commuters’ convenience.

Here are the stops along the eastbound route (Robinsons Galleria to Eastwood City:

Eastwood City

Opus Mall

C5-J Vargas footbridge (near Eagle St.)

Arcovia City

MMDA New Building (J. Vargas Avenue)

Robinsons Galleria (Ortigas Avenue)

Meanwhile, here are the stops along the westbound route (Eastwood City to Robinsons Galleria:

Robinsons Galleria (Ortigas Avenue)

MMDA Footbridge (J. Vargas Avenue)

Shell (J. Vargas Avenue)

C5 after Green Meadows Gate 6

C5 after Green Meadows footbridge

Eastwood City

The MMDA said that it will also release routes covering the following areas:

Makati City Hall to Mandaluyong City Hall to Pasig City Hall

Estancia West Wing to Uptown Transport Terminal

Eastwood Mall to UP Diliman

The agency added that it is also purchasing additional Love Bus units to accommodate more passengers.

MMDA Chair Don Artes said the rides are free of charge.

Meanwhile, a commuter asked whether the Love Bus’s arrival and departure times could be monitored.

The MMDA responded that commuters can download the Love Bus app from the Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iPhone) to track its real-time location.

Last year, the “Love Bus” began offering free rides in Cebu from 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, providing transport along Cebu’s main routes from Anjo World to SM Seaside.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. promised to bring these buses back during his fourth State of the Nation Address.