Lemaire, Tran mark 10 years with final collection; KAWS collab follows

Designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran are marking a decade of collaboration with their final collection for the line, which launches its Fall/Winter 2026 season in the Philippines today, September 11.

The collection marks the 10th anniversary of Uniqlo U, the apparel line developed with global retailer Uniqlo since 2016. It is the final collection from Lemaire and Tran, continuing the “Future LifeWear” concept they have pursued through designs that bring together form, materials, color and functionality.

The designers brought their vision of “Future LifeWear” to a powerful close. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/RzXOifqGnM — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 10, 2026

For Lemaire, the decade-long collaboration has been a significant part of his design career.

“Working with Uniqlo and building together the team and concept of Uniqlo U has been a truly exciting journey. I see this project as a true achievement, a dream come true; bringing the best qualitative and stylish apparel for everyday life to a wide variety of people,” Lemaire said.

He also praised the design and development teams he worked with.

“I see these 10 years as one of the very heights of my design life,” Lemaire said.

Fast Retailing chairman, president and CEO Tadashi Yanai expressed his appreciation for Lemaire’s contribution to the line.

“During his decade at the helm, his outstanding sense of aesthetics and creativity elevated Uniqlo U to the level of ‘Future LifeWear’ beloved by customers worldwide,” Yanai said.

“I would like to reiterate my deep respect and gratitude for the passion he has brought to Uniqlo. I hope that our relationship with Mr. Lemaire will continue into the next chapter,” he added.

What’s in the final collection

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection features 14 women’s items, 17 men’s items, and two accessories, with most of the pieces designed to be genderless.

The women’s lineup combines soft materials with structured silhouettes, including the Satin Combination Dress, Hybrid Down Short Jacket and Coated Blouson.

For men, the collection focuses on functionality and individuality through pieces such as the Wool Blend Short Coat and Fishtail Parka.

For this collection, bright red serves as an accent color.



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KAWS collection coming next

Meanwhile, another collaboration with contemporary artist KAWS is set to launch on September 14.

KAWS has been collaborating with the clothing brand since 2016.

KAWS UNIVERSE, a new UT collection, features new characters inspired by the Earth, Moon and Sun alongside KAWS’ iconic COMPANION.



The collection centers on the message “We are better together” and includes T-shirts and sweatshirts for adults and children, as well as plush charms being introduced for the first time in the collaboration.

“I’m excited to launch my next collection with Uniqlo, featuring new characters inspired by universal symbols like the Earth, Moon, and Sun—things we all live under and share—celebrating what brings us together,” KAWS said.

The KAWS UNIVERSE collection will be available at Uniqlo stores and its Philippine online store beginning September 14.