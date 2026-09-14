2025 SEA Games athlete’s presidential citation ends up in ‘garbage room’

A social media user spotted a presidential citation awarded to a national athlete for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in a room where items were apparently being prepared for disposal.

Threads user Earl Bellen (@daventurous) on Wednesday, September 9, that he came across a framed presidential citation given by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to a player who represented the Philippines at the 2025 SEA Games.

The presidential citation was presented to an undisclosed athlete with the following words:

“In recognition of exemplary performance at the 33 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games held in Thailand from 9 to 20 December 2025, setting an example for Filipino athletes to pursue excellence through discipline, dedication, and upholding the highest ideals of sportsmanship, and for bringing pride, honor, and joy to the Filipino Nation.”

It was presented in Manila on Jan. 21, 2026.

Bellen said he spotted the frame citation “in the garbage room.”

“To the athlete who was awarded this, I hear you. This is what happens when trapos [traditional politicians] don’t really care about supporting athletes,” he said.

“They’ll hand you a certificate with their name in the biggest font, and it’s no wonder you’d throw it away. If they treat award-winning athletes like an afterthought, imagine how much less they care about the common citizen,” Bellen added.

He also provided details from the image to show that the photo was authentic. According to the image metadata, it was taken on Wednesday evening, somewhere in Mandaluyong City.

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Bellen did not share further details about the framed citation or the circumstances surrounding it in his post.

A presidential citation is a framed certificate signed by the president. It serves as an official recognition honoring the achievements and milestones of athletes who compete in major international events such as the SEA Games.

The certificate may also come with cash incentives from the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, the 2025 SEA Games were held in Thailand from Dec. 9 to 20, 2025.

The Philippines won 50 gold medals, 73 silver medals and 154 bronze medals in the competition.

Among the Filipino athletes who competed were Alex Eala, EJ Obiena, Eumir Marcial, Agatha Wong, Hergie Bacyadan and Nesthy Petecio.

A ceremony honoring the athletes’ achievements at the 2025 SEA Games was held on Jan. 21, 2026, at the Foro de Intramuros in Manila.