Let Jesus be your top influencer, Cardinal Tagle tells digital missionaries

MANILA — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle urged Catholic digital missionaries across Asia to begin their mission not with what they post online, but with a deeper relationship with Jesus.

In a video message to the Asian Catholic Digital Missionary Assembly, he reminded delegates that those who influence others are themselves shaped by the people and experiences around them.

“My appeal to you, dear digital missionaries, be aware of what and who influences you,” Tagle said, urging them to make Jesus a central influence in their lives.

“Having experienced the transforming influence of Jesus in your life, you will bear authentic, true, genuine witness to others,” he said.

Tagle encouraged the missionaries to deepen their relationship with Jesus through prayer and study, saying, “So, pray well, study well.”

The pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization also urged them to let Christ’s light shine through their digital presence.

“Let Jesus and his light shine forth by being an influence in his name,” Tagle said.

More than 100 Catholic digital missionaries, communicators and influencers from across Asia are attending the assembly, which runs through Sept. 13 at Radio Veritas Asia headquarters in Quezon City.

The assembly is organized by the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences Office of Social Communications and RVA, in partnership with the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication.

The gathering carries the theme “Influencers to Witnesses: Synodal Way for Digital Mission in Asia” and aims to strengthen digital missionaries in their work of evangelization.