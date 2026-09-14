Lights, camera, courtesy: Moviegoers sound off on cinema etiquette during National Cinema Day

Concerns about cinema etiquette were highlighted as the country celebrated its first-ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 12.

The Philippines celebrated its first National Cinema Day on Saturday, when movie tickets at select theaters were offered at heavily discounted prices and some films returned to theaters, like “Project Hail Mary” and “The Conjuring: Last Rites.”

Regular movie tickets were sold for only P100, while tickets for special theaters such as Director’s Club and IMAX were sold for P300 and P500, respectively.

READ: Where to enjoy P100 movie tickets, other perks on National Cinema Day

Nowadays, regular cinema tickets in Metro Manila cost more than P300 each.

The one-day event expectedly drew large crowds to theaters as Filipinos took the chance to watch movies at discounted rates, an activity that has since become a “luxury” for some due to the high cost of necessities.

Some raised concerns about moviegoers’ behavior at the event, including tardiness, noisiness and other disruptive behavior in theaters.

A TikTok user shared their experience with “loud” moviegoers who kept talking to their seatmates, latecomers who aimed flashlights at the audience instead of the aisles and people who recorded parts of the film.

“Ngayon lang talaga kami naka-experience ng ganyan with fellow moviegoers. Parang nasanay yata ang mga tao na akala nila sa bahay lang sila nanonood,” the TikTok user wrote in a post.

“Sana kahit may cinema promos, ‘wag natin kalimutan ‘yung cinema etiquette [and] let’s be mindful sa experience ng mga katabi natin,” the TikTok user added.

“Bakit may mga tao na-la-late sa sinehan? I mean, gets ko na maliit ang na-ca-cater ng food concession pero sana, plan ahead of time, medyo sagabal talaga kapag nagsisimula na ang film tapos may dumadaan with flashlight pa,” another wrote on Threads.

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“Yes, gets ko na 100 pesos lang today ang price pero bakit may mga tao na parang nasa bahay lang na nanonood? May mga unnecessary noises kahit ‘di naman kailangan. Basic cinema etiquette, people,” the Threads user added.

“Ba’t ang daming agaw attention na Gen Z’s na walang cinema etiquette? Can we just hush while watching? Not everything revolves around you, guys, some people just want to focus watching,” another Pinoy said.

“Out of four na pinanood namin, we encountered three occurrences na ang ingay ingay nila. Different people ‘to, ha. All teens to early 20s,” the Pinoy added.

Another moviegoer shared that they encountered a fellow watcher who answered a call “on speaker” while the movie was playing.

“Cinema etiquette is just nonexistent talaga to some people.

The lady beside me in my screening kanina had the audacity to ANSWER A CALL during the movie ON SPEAKER, while her phone was ON FULL BRIGHTNESS,” the Threads user commented.

“And to make matters worse, when she ended the call, she was just on Messenger the whole time (ON FULL BRIGHTNESS)

Like atecco, if [you’re] going to take a call, do it outside, please lang or text them,” the Threads user added.

Last month, filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone reminded moviegoers about proper cinema etiquette.

“Movie ticket lang nabili natin, hindi buong sinehan, opo. Sinehan po ito, hindi mo sala,” she wrote on Threads.

“E, kung ‘yung upuan mo kaya ang sipa-sipain ko???” the director added, referring to moviegoers who kick the seats in front of them.

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Movie watching takes place in a shared space where consideration for other moviegoers is encouraged, especially in enclosed spaces like cinemas.

According to SM Cinemas, moviegoers should be punctual to avoid bothering others when looking for seats, speak in hushed tones, avoid spoiling the plot, silence their phones and dim the brightness, and be mindful of their litter.

“The cinema is a spot for everyone to kick back and enjoy some quality time. Keeping that in mind sets the stage for a fantastic movie outing. It’s all about flexing those expectations depending on what’s showing,” the cinema exhibitor said on its website.

“And as adults, we’re the ultimate role models for the little ones, showing them the ropes for when it’s their turn to hit the theaters solo,” it added.