Vatican formation strengthens Pinoy bishop’s resolve to promote peace

ROME — A newly appointed Philippine bishop said Tuesday a Vatican formation course has strengthened his resolve to promote peace in his region, where his pastoral work is shaped by a longstanding peace situation.
Bishop Sean Mejia of the Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk said the course deepened his understanding of episcopal ministry and reminded him that bishops must rely on God’s mercy and grace.
“In our context in Kalinga-Apayao, given the peace situation, I guess I have to strengthen my advocacy of peace,” Mejia told CBCP News during a fellowship dinner at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino (PCF) in Rome.
Mejia is among seven bishops from the Philippines attending the Vatican’s annual formation course for newly appointed bishops, which began Sept. 2 and ends Sept. 10. The program brings together 147 prelates from around the world for formation, prayer, dialogue and fraternity.
Organized by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Dicastery for Evangelization, the sessions address issues including liturgy, mission, cultural change, safeguarding, Church governance, canon law, interreligious dialogue and priestly formation.
For Mejia, the experience has reinforced that becoming a bishop is not simply an achievement but a responsibility entrusted to him
“The episcopal ministry is entrusted, it’s always a grace,” Mejia said. “We are not worthy, but for me I believe it’s always grace.”
He said his episcopal motto, “Eternal is his merciful love,” has taken on deeper meaning during the course and strengthened his reliance on God’s mercy.
Mejia, a native of Tabuk, was ordained and installed as the third apostolic vicar of Tabuk on June 2. The vicariate covers the northern provinces of Kalinga and Apayao.
The bishop also said meeting newly appointed bishops from different parts of the world helped him recognize that he is not alone in facing the challenges of episcopal ministry.
“It gives me strength to say I’m not alone in this struggle,” he said, describing the encounters with fellow bishops as “a beautiful experience.”
The Filipino bishops gathered at the PCF on Sept. 8, where its rector Fr. Gregory Ramon Gaston welcomed them along with other Filipino priests and religious serving in Rome and officials of the Roman Curia.
Gaston described the Philippine college as a “Home in Rome” that provides formation and fraternity for Filipino clergy and welcomes Philippine bishops visiting the Holy See.
The Vatican program will conclude Sept. 10 with Mass and the veneration of the relics of the Apostle Peter in St. Peter’s Basilica, presided over by Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, archpriest of the basilica.
The program will culminate with an audience with Pope Leo XIV, bringing together the themes of formation, prayer and fraternity that have marked the bishops’ preparation for episcopal ministry.