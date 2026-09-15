‘Nasaan na po?’: Niño Muhlach crash victim seeks answers over ‘promised’ motorcycle

The victim in the road crash involving actor Niño Muhlach claimed that the latter failed to fulfill his promises weeks after visiting him in the hospital.

Nicolas Villanueva was injured after Niño’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into an eatery and three other establishments on August 23 along Marcos Highway in Antipolo City.

The actor said he fell asleep at the wheel due to “fatigue,” citing “an extremely demanding and exhausting schedule.”

At the time, he said his regular driver was on his “scheduled day off.”

Niño also said he was “deeply sorry to the victim, their family, and everyone affected” by his “negligence.”

The actor was praised for taking accountability for the incident, with some hoping public officials would show the same initiative.

ALSO READ: ‘More of his kind’: Niño Muhlach lauded for taking accountability after road crash

Two days after the incident, Niño visited Nicolas at the hospital to “check on his condition.”

In an interview, the actor said Nicolas was improving and on the road to recovery.

“I am relieved and grateful to share that he is doing much better and is now on the road to a full recovery,” Niño previously said.

“To clear up any concerns, wala naman po siyang bali. He sustained bruises and cuts on his legs, but the hospital is taking great care of him,” he added.

“I went there to personally apologize to Nicolas and his family. Sinabi ko sa kanya na hindi ko naman siya pababayaan,” the actor continued.

On September 9, Nicolas took to social media to claim that Niño had allegedly failed to fulfill his “promise” to give him a new motorcycle following the crash.

“Sana po mapalitan niyo po ‘yung motor ko, hanggang ngayon po kasi puro kayo pangako,” Nicolas wrote on Facebook, adding crying emojis.

Nicolas shared more details days later, saying that “three weeks” had already passed.

“Sir NIÑO MUHLACH, pangatlong linggo na po. Parang binabalewala na po ninyo ‘yung nangyari sakin. Ang galing-galing niyong mangako ‘pag may camera,” he wrote on September 13.

“Wala pala kayong isang salita sa mga sinasabi niyo. ‘Di pa ako nakakapagtrabaho dahil sa nangyari sakin, pati motor ko ‘di niyo pa rin pinapalitan,” Nicolas added.

He also added the hashtag “#MAGPARAMDAMKANAMAN” to his post.

Nicolas also shared a quote card featuring Niño’s words from August 25, in which the actor took accountability for the incident.

“Sir Niño Muhlach, nasaan na po ‘yung mga pinangako mo nung nasa harap ka ng camera. Nung nasa loob pako ng hospital, dumalaw ka pa, pinangakuan mo ko, pero parang binabalewala niyong mga pangako mo at ‘yung mga matatamis mong mga salita sakin,” he wrote on September 13.

“Pati motor ko na pinangako mo sakin na papalitan mo po ng bago. Hanggang ngayon, wala pa din po, pangatlong linggo na, wala pa din pong nangyayari,” Nicolas added.

In another unrelated post, Nicolas responded to a post asking users how much they had spent on their motorcycles.

“Bagong rim, bagong gulong, bagong shock. Binangga lang,” he wrote with a pensive face emoji, referring to motorcycle parts.

Nicolas also shared a video showing his motorcycle, which was destroyed in the crash.

“Sensya ka na, munting kong alaga, hanggang ngayon ‘di ka pa rin nila napapalitan,” he wrote with crying emojis.

In the comments section, Nicolas claimed that Niño had promised him a new motorcycle once he had fully recovered from his injuries.

The actor had not yet addressed Nicolas’ post as of this writing.