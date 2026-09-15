Century Tuna Superbods turns 20, crowns new grand winners

Pageant king Austin Dizon Cabatana and actress Vienne Luna were named the grand winners of the 2026 “Superbods Era” search, which marked the competition’s 20th anniversary of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Cabatana was named the Male Grand Winner, while Luna was named the Female Grand Winner of the Century Tuna Superbods 2026. Cabatana advocated for Accessible Nutrition, while Luna championed Project H.E.R. (Health, Empowerment, and Resilience).

The grand winners each received P1 million, while the runners-up received P250,000 each.

The runners-up were pageant king MJ Ordillano, who advocated for Project Whole, and Jasmine Paguio, whose advocacy was “Lakas ng Pagmamahal.”

This year’s competition featured 40 finalists, evenly divided between 20 male and 20 female contestants.

READ: Who’s who: 40 finalists of Century Tuna Superbods 2026

The “Superbods Era” Finals Night also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the biennial health and fitness search, which began in 2006.

Some past winners graced the event, including beauty queens Maureen Montagne, Miss Globe 2021, and Justine Felizarta; model Sam Ajdani, a former Mister World Philippines; and pageant king Kirk Bondad, the reigning Mister International 2025.

Current Century Tuna ambassadors Atasha Muhlach, Anne Curtis- Smith and Alice Dixson, together with Century Pacific Food Inc. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Banzon, led past winners and current finalists in reciting the pledge, “Once a Superbod, Forever a Superbod.”

Filipino pole vaulter and current Century Tuna brand ambassador EJ Obiena also joined through a live video call and expressed his regret at missing the finals night due to his international competition schedule.

Hosted by Sam YG and Bianca Gonzales, the finals night featured Alice, Anne, Marian Rivera and Luis Manzano as judges.

Musical performances by former Century Tuna brand ambassador James Reid and KZ Tandingan were also among the highlights of the finals night.