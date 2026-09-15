Divine Adili’s parents win hearts for supporting Ateneo in UAAP after son’s tragic death

The parents of the late Nigerian Atenean student-athlete Divine Adili drew attention for supporting the Ateneo Blue Eagles during UAAP Season 89 despite their son’s tragic passing.

Elias and Ifeoma Adili arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, September 13, to support the Ateneo de Manila University men’s basketball team as it begins a UAAP season dedicated to their son and fellow student-athlete Rene Baterbonia.

In a statement, AdMU said the couple was set to visit the university, meet with the Ateneo Blue Eagles and watch their first two games in the UAAP Season 89.

The university expressed its gratitude for their presence.

“As the team begins a season dedicated to the memory of Adili and Baterbonia, we are grateful that Divine’s parents can be here with the teammates, friends and community who shared an important part of his life,” Ateneo said.

Meanwhile, the presence of Adili’s parents touched many Filipinos, especially in light of the tragic circumstances surrounding their son’s death.

“Ang ganda ng coping mechanism ng fam [family] ni Divine. Kahit na nasa healing stage pa sila, but still they support Ateneo. Kaya no wonder kung gaano kabusilak ang puso ni Divine,” an X user commented.

“Grabe ‘yung tapang at kabaitan ng fam ni Divine, a lot of people are still blaming these players about what happened, pero eto sila tuloy ang support sa bebob. God bless, Adili fam! Kaya ADMU management, please give them the justice they deserve,” another wrote.

“There’s something deeply admirable about Divine Adili’s parents arriving in the country [and] being welcomed by ADMU. Despite the pain of losing their son, they chose not to let anger consume them,” another Pinoy said.

“They understood the tragic circumstances surrounding what happened to Divine, and instead of holding on to hatred, they chose compassion, understanding, [and] grace. That kind of strength speaks volumes. Love [and] Respect,” the Pinoy added.

Last June, Divine’s father urged his son’s teammates to continue playing amid calls for Ateneo to withdraw from the UAAP following the incident.

“My message to Ateneo, they should not relent in what they intend to do. And to the teammates, they should continue to play,” Elias said in a previous interview.

“I’m a fan of the Ateneo Blue Eagles. I’m a fan because of Divine. I have the opportunity of seeing their members, their team. They play with one spirit,” he added.

“I’m encouraging the teammates not to relent in their struggle. And I will be happy if they do,” Elias continued.

Divine was a 21-year-old Nigerian import who made his mark in UAAP Season 88, helping the Ateneo Blue Eagles kick off the season with a 4-0 record.

He also earned the “Most Valuable Player” award at the 2023 NAASCU while playing for New Era University before moving to Ateneo.

Divine drowned after being carried by strong waves during a water-based exercise organized by former Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin at a resort in Dipaculao, Aurora, on June 8.

Another fellow student, Rene, also lost his life in the incident. He was supposed to make his UAAP debut for the Blue Eagles in Season 89.