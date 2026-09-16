‘Pasig going international’: City’s go bag makes a splash at Waterbomb Kaohsiung

A dry bag from a city government in the Philippines was reportedly spotted at Waterbomb Kaohsiung 2026, a South Korean music festival.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) shared on Sunday, September 13, that they attended the popular summer music and water festival held in Taiwan, where artists such as TWICE’s Jihyo, Ichillin, OSN and Coogie performed.

The X user posted a photo from the event showing Pasig City‘s “Emergency Go Bag” in the crowd, an unlikely sight given that the owner is in a different territory.

Only Pasig residents can obtain the Pasig Go Bag, which the city government previously distributed to residents for use during emergencies.

Meanwhile, a male attendee at Waterbomb Kaohsiung was spotted using one.

“Buti pa ‘yung PASIG dry bag, umabot sa Kaohsiung,” the X user wrote, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

“Hindi Pinoy ‘yung may-ari, ‘di niya din sa Pinas nabili,” the X user added with similar emojis.

buti pa un PASIG drybag umabot sa Kaoshiung 😂 (hindi Pinoy un may-ari 😂, d nya din sa Pinas nabili 😂) pic.twitter.com/uZEqQOz4v2 — Kiba 🐺 (@oncekiba) September 13, 2026

The post has garnered 404,600 views, 5,900 likes, 544 reposts and eight replies from other online users.

“Gagi. Saan niya nakuha? HAHAHHAHA,” an online user asked.

“Pasig going international,” another commented.

“Waterproof nga naman,” a different Pinoy wrote with crying emojis.

The Pasig Go Bag is made from waterproof material and is designed to double as a flotation device during floods.

Others, meanwhile, quipped that it was a “merch” from Do Kyung-Soo, a member of the South Korean boy group EXO who some of Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s younger supporters have said resembles the local chief executive.

“Teeee, trueee, MERCH ‘YAN NI KYUNGSOO,” an X user joked.

“Iba talaga magbigay suporta si Mayor Kyungsoo,” another X user quipped.

In 2024, Pasig City distributed blue Emergency Go Bags to residents, with one bag provided per household. Each bag contained basic emergency necessities, including a first-aid kit, whistle, emergency light sticks, thermal blanket and an emergency booklet.