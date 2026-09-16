Market! Market! to stay in BGC for 12 more years as mall marks 22nd anniversary

Market! Market! will remain in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City for another 12 years following an extension of its lease with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

The lease extension comes as the mall marks its 22nd anniversary today, September 16. According to a press release, the property will also receive fresh investments to upgrade the mall and its facilities.

Market! Market! is also expected to gain a new transportation connection with the planned BGC Station of the Metro Manila Subway, which is set to be located within the property.

The mall opened in 2004 with a concept that brought together different shopping experiences under one roof, including flowers, gadgets, fresh seafood and other goods associated with markets such as Dangwa, Greenhills, Divisoria and traditional dampa-style markets.

Over the years, several local businesses established themselves at the mall, including Tina Berin’s Flowershop, Rodem’s Fruits, Pelican Farms and Edeng’s Toy Center.

Some businesses also started or expanded through the Taguig mall. Japan Home Centre opened its first store at the mall before expanding nationwide, while Metro chose the property for its first Metro Manila branch.

The mall has also hosted performances by artists including BINI, SB19, KATSEYE and The 1975.

In September 2025, these performances fueled a so-called “Market! Market! theory,” suggesting that artists who perform at the mall may later achieve bigger success.

The trend gained traction online after content creators and hosts Macoy Dubs and Baus Rufo discussed Market! Market! shows on the “Dogshow Divas” podcast.

READ: ‘You’ve made it’: Taguig shopping mall’s contribution to artists’ careers earn buzz

Meean Dy, chairman of Station Square East Commercial Corporation and president and CEO of Ayala Land Inc., said the mall should retain its character as it develops further.

“What I hope we never lose is the feeling of this place. That it is open. Lively. A little unpredictable,” Dy said.

“And that there is always room for the next small business, the next artist, the next idea that deserves to be found,” the exec added.