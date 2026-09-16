Ina Raymundo’s AI family photos draw jokes about water use

Actress Ina Raymundo’s artificial intelligence-generated family photos drew playful comments from social media users joking about the water consumption associated with AI image generation.

“Ate wala na po kaming tubig dito HAHAHAHA EME,” a Facebook user commented on Ina’s post showing her family as gods and goddesses of Mount Olympus.

Ina captioned her post: “If we were gods and goddesses of Mount Olympus.”

“Enjoy na enjoy kaka-generate good luck sa tubig natin,” another wrote on her AI-generated family disco photo.

The post featured Ina and her family in a disco-setting inspired by the ’80s.

“If I had to pick an era, it would have to be disco! What about you?” she captioned her post.

A separate post also featured Ina and her family dressed in glamorous outfits.

“If my family were sent back to the ’80s…but make it glam.

This ’80s trend is fun! Which one’s your pick?” she wrote, adding the hashtags #80sTrend, #80sVibes and #80s.



On another post showing the family in a Regency-era setting, one user joked: “Sige [hindi] na ako maliligo para may pang AI kayo.”

Ina’s post was captioned: “Dearest gentle readers, meet my family in the Regency era.”

’80s trend

Ina’s AI-generated family photos came as the ’80s-inspired trend gained traction on social media, with users creating images that recreate the fashion, hairstyles and aesthetics of the decade.

The trend follows other viral AI-generated image crazes, including the earlier wave of photos transformed into the distinctive animation style associated with Studio Ghibli films.

Environmental impact

Several online users commented on Ina’s posts, calling on her to stop using AI for photos and referencing discussions about the environmental impact of AI.

“Wala na kaming tubig awat na,” a Facebook user said.

“Stop using ai,” another commented.

“Awat na teh, ubos na tubig sa inyo,” a Facebook user wrote.

What the study says

The comments come amid growing attention to the environmental footprint of AI systems.

A June 2026 report by the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health said AI’s environmental costs include carbon, water and land footprints associated with the electricity used by data centers.

The report estimated that the electricity-associated water footprint of a typical AI-generated image is about 29 milliliters, or roughly two tablespoons. It noted that the energy and resource requirements vary depending on factors such as the AI model, prompt, output format, and resolution.

At the broader infrastructure level, the report projected that global data centers could consume 945 terawatt-hours of electricity by 2030, with an associated water footprint of 9.3 trillion liters.

The report also stressed that it was not a case against AI, but called for responsible use of the technology while addressing its environmental impacts.

—With John Marwin Elao and Rosette Adel