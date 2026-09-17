New book chronicles Cardinal Advincula’s pastoral journey in Manila

MANILA — Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila’s homilies have been compiled in a new book that chronicles five years of his pastoral ministry in the archdiocese.

Titled “Audiam: A Listening Heart for a Synodal Church,” the 340-page volume was launched Tuesday, Sept. 15, during a Mass at Manila Cathedral.

The book gathers Advincula’s homilies delivered at key moments of his ministry as Manila’s archbishop, offering a record of his pastoral journey with different communities.

Its foreword was written by Advincula’s predecessor as Manila archbishop, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who now serves as pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelization.

A ministry shaped by listening

Archbishop Charles Brown, apostolic nuncio to the Philippines, said the book gives readers another way to encounter Advincula’s pastoral voice.

“A book like this one allows us to listen — to listen once again by reading — to homilies that the cardinal has delivered in these last several years,” Brown said in his homily.

The title comes from Advincula’s episcopal motto, Audiam, Latin for “I will listen,” which Brown said reflects the cardinal’s spirituality and approach to ministry.

Brown said the written collection allows Advincula’s words, first delivered during particular liturgical celebrations, to continue speaking to readers.

“With the publication of this volume, the words of the cardinal, with the message of grace that they communicate, are given a form in which they can remain with us and continue to inspire us,” he said.

The collection also reflects Advincula’s emphasis on synodality, particularly the Church’s call to listen, accompany others and journey together.

Brown described Advincula as a shepherd who knows his flock, regularly visits communities and remains accessible to the people entrusted to his care.

“For this we say today, thank you to His Eminence. Thank you for your closeness. Thank you for your approachability. Thank you for listening,” Brown said.

A book for prayer and reflection

Advincula said his episcopal motto originally expressed his desire to become a listening shepherd who hears both God and the people he serves.

After 25 years of living that motto, however, he said he has come to understand listening differently.

“It is actually God who has been listening with attentive ears and an open heart,” Advincula said.

He said God had heard his silent prayers, struggles and songs of praise, as well as the voices of his people and “the groaning of all creation.”

Advincula said he hoped the book would lead readers to prayer and reflection on “a God who listens to us in His love.”

The launch comes as Advincula marks two milestones in his ordained ministry: 50 years as a priest and 25 years as a bishop.

He was ordained a priest on April 4, 1976, and became a bishop on Sept. 8, 2001. He later served the Diocese of San Carlos and the Archdiocese of Capiz before becoming archbishop of Manila.

Brown said the publication would allow Advincula’s spoken words to continue accompanying readers, echoing the Latin saying, “Verba volant, scripta manent” — words fly away, but what is written remains.