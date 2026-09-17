‘Butlak’: Negros Trade Fair marks 40th year with wider regional representation

The Negros Trade Fair is marking its 40th year with 178 participating brands, including businesses and producers from Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental and Siquijor.

The 40th edition, dubbed “Butlak”, will feature products across food, fashion, furniture, homeware, gifts and decor, tourism and natural and organic goods.

The fair will be held from September 22 to 27 at the SMX Convention Center in SM Aura.

Christina Gaston, president of the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), said the integration of Negros Island has contributed to the variety of participants this year.

“We are interested in showcasing the brands that are from Negros; that have roots or linkages to Negros; or are helping communities or artisans in Negros,” Gaston said.

The organizers said the fair began 40 years ago with 30 vendors from Negros Occidental who gathered at the Makati Carpark to showcase local crafts, products and wares.

The first edition came after the collapse of the sugar industry, when sugar farm workers turned to food, weaving, furniture and the arts as ways to augment their livelihoods.

The trade fair also eventually saw the formation of the ANP, whose mandate is to support and empower micro, small and medium enterprises, artisans and producers from the region.

“Our task is to find ways for brands to grow and to drive economic growth. While ANP is the incubator, the fair is the platform. The idea of Butlak was anchored on how our entrepreneurs have bloomed over the years,” Gaston said.

Food, fashion and design

Food remains among the categories represented at the fair, with participating brands including Bob’s Cafe, 21, Bacolod Chicken House, El Ideal Bakery and Virgie’s Homemade Products.

The fashion lineup includes Camille Villanueva, StyleLoft, Pinas Sadya, Ria Bolivar and Hacienda Mar, among others.

“In recent years, this category has grown especially now that we have also opened the doors for labels or makers who have links to the region,” Mary Ann Colmenares, chairperson of the Negros Trade Fair, said.

The organizers noted that Negros has a weaving tradition involving local fabrics, tropical fibers and natural dyes.

Furniture, decor and homeware will also be represented by exhibitors including Hacienda Crafts, Art Energy, ARTISANA, Noah, Madera Handicrafts and NVC.

The fair will also feature artists and art galleries.

Tourism participants include Azatri Souvenirs, Manami Resort, The Henry and Saludad.

The lineup also includes silk weavers from Aklan, artisans from Kanlaon, homegrown hospitality brands and real estate properties.

“We really try to bring all that the Negros Island region has to offer to the fair. We even have silk weavers from Aklan, artisans from Kanlaon, homegrown hospitality brands as well as real estate properties joining this year’s event,” Colmenares said.

A broader view of Negros

The organizers said this year’s campaign seeks to show facets of Negros beyond Sugarlandia and its landmark heritage houses, while also opening the fair to SMEs from other parts of the Negros Island Region.

“We are not limiting ourselves moving forward. We endeavor to embrace the other SMEs from other parts of the Negros Island Region,” Colmenares said.

The theme “Butlak” is a Hiligaynon word that refers to the rising of the sun or bloom. The organizers said it reflects the spirit they associate with the region and the development of the trade fair over four decades.

Colmenares recalled that one of the fair’s early editions carried the theme “Hope Shines in Negros.”

“During one of the early Negros Trade Fairs, the theme was ‘Hope Shines in Negros’. This is the mindset that has consistently guided us throughout the 40 years of the trade fair. The Negrenses have held on to the promise of a new day, and that God’s mercies are new every morning,” she said.

The organizers said the fair continues to change with the times while looking toward the next generation.

“We are always looking ahead with hopes that the next generation will continue what was started four decades ago,” Colmenares said.

Gaston added, “Every year is different. Each generation brings with them evolution. We look forward to more opportunities to collaborate, creating linkages for developing more products, and growing as a community. Now that Negros Trade Fair is representing a united Negros Island and Siquijor, we are eager about defining what makes the region unique and truly special.”