Ex-CJ Panganiban-Hontiveros banter during impeachment trial earns buzz

An exchange between retired Supreme Court Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban and Senator-judge Risa Hontiveros during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte drew mixed reactions online.

Panganiban was invited as an “amicus curiae,” or friend of the court, to provide legal opinions on the voting threshold needed to convict in an impeachment trial amid the absence of senators, including Sens. Bato dela Rosa, Jinggoy Estrada, Loren Legarda and Rodante Marcoleta.

Appearing before the impeachment court on Wednesday, September 16, Panganiban said the 16-vote threshold needed to convict Duterte should not be treated as a fixed number.

RELATED: ‘Truth, fairness’: Ex-CJ Panganiban questions fixed impeachment math

Hours after stating his position and answering questions from senator-judges, Panganiban asked to be excused by 3 p.m., admitting that he was “still jet-lagged” and “sleepy.”

“You are already retired, yet we still asked you to work. So, thank you very much for your continued love and service to the country,” Hontiveros told him.

“I may be retired, but I’m not retarded,” Panganiban quipped.

Hontiveros later Panganiban that he could still answer the questions she would raise with other retired judges. He then responded that he would do so, even in private.

“Pati po sa private, pwede ako sumagot?” Panganiban asked.

“Ano po, sir?” the senator-judge asked back.

“Pati po sa pribado na conversation natin, pwede ako sumagot?” Panganiban asked.

“Uh… well…” Hontiveros replied, gesturing toward Presiding Officer Senator Chiz Escudero and Senate President Win Gatchalian.

“Dalaga naman po kayo?” Panganiban asked with a smile.

Hontiveros then laughed, along with others in the plenary hall.

“Can you confirm?” Escudero asked his colleague, with a hand under his chin.

“Ibang mga tanong pa po ang itatanong ko, Mr. Presiding Officer, sa ating mga amicus curiae, at ipagpapasalamat ko po, yung dagdag na…” Hontiveros answered with amusement.

“Hindi ko nasabi, binata rin ako,” Panganiban said, then laughed.

Hontiveros laughed and responded, “I’m sure maraming pong nagno-note niyan, CJ [Chief Justice] Panganiban. Salamat po.”

Their exchange drew buzz online amid the serious mood of the impeachment court, which was on its 26th day on September 16.

Some social media users expressed amusement at the exchange, with one describing it a “refresher” from the trial’s somber tone.

“Grabe ang humor ni CJ! Hindi mo din masisi at sobrang fresh talaga ni Sen. Risa,” an online user commented.

CJ Panganiban: “Maski po sa private pwede po ako sumagot? … Dalaga naman po kayo” Sen. Chiz: “Can you confirm?” Sen. Risa: 😅 CJ Panganiban: “And hindi ko po nasabi ay binata din ako” Grabe ang humor ni CJ! Hindi mo din masisi at sobrang fresh talaga ni Sen. Risa 💜… pic.twitter.com/mYNKXgo4UP — yuki (@yukisomakun) September 16, 2026

“This is very refreshing despite sa kaguluhan…” another wrote.

A “WinRi” supporter, referring to the online tandem of Gatchalian and Hontiveros, also joked that Panganiban should be in “queue.”

“[RETIRED] CJ PANGANIBAN, RESPECTFULLY, MAY PILA PO, OPO, HAHAHAHAHAHA, PILA NALANG PO TAYO, HAHAHAHAHAHA,” the X user quipped.

“Sabi ko, lalayo muna ko dito kasi mag e-exam ako, pero ‘di ko napigilan at may ganitong hirit si CJ Art. ‘Di ko kaya, mga teyyyy, ang tapang, hahaha,” another commented.

“Ano kayang reaction ni [Sherwin] HAHAHAHAHA,” quipped another Pinoy, referencing the viral “WinRi” tandem in which some Filipinos ship Gatchalian and Hontiveros.

“HINDI NIYA CINOMFIRM,” a different user noticed when Hontiveros did not directly answer the retired chief justice.

Others, however, were more critical of Panganiban’s quips.

“I love CJ Art, pero I felt off sa convo na ito, pero baka it was the woke part of me lang,” an X user commented.

“Oh no, that’s wrong, CJ Panganiban. ‘Di siya funny,” Rachelyn Montero, executive assistant to Rep. Leila De Lima, wrote.

“Kitang hindi naging komportable si SenRi sa naging remarks mo,” she added, accompanied by hesitant emoticon.

Some online users also attributed the jokes to the retired chief justice’s age. Panganiban is 87 years old.

“They live in an era na hindi nakaka-offend sa nakararami ‘yung ganong ‘biro.’ That’s their humor — kaya nga naging biro na ‘yung ‘dapat wala sa Facebook ang mga matatanda’ not funny — ‘wag na lang sakyan,” another said

“Nakakagulat pero cannot blame him, he is old as f*c* at ang mga matatanda rin kasi reckless na rin sa mga sinasabi,” another Pinoy commented.

Meanwhile, during his appearance before the impeachment court, Panganiban questioned whether senators who did not participate in the proceedings should be allowed to vote on Duterte’s guilt or innocence.

He said determining the truth in an impeachment trial requires studying evidence and hearing witnesses in person, including observing their body language, tone of voice and spontaneity.

He also said fairness requires hearing all sides before reaching a judgment.

Panganiban added that the senator-judges ultimately have the final say on the matter. — with reports from The STAR and Philstar.com