‘Hindi ko sinasadya’: Niño Muhlach crash victim apologizes to actor, family over posts

Days after accusing actor Niño Muhlach of failing to fulfill his promise, Nicolas Villanueva apologized to the actor and his family.

On Wednesday, September 16, Nicolas posted an apology addressed to Niño, his wife Diane Abby Tupaz and Angela Muhlach Hortaleza over his actions concerning his damaged motorcycle.

Nicolas had called out Niño in several posts, claiming that the actor failed to fulfill his promise to give him a new motorcycle in exchange for the one damaged in an August 23 road crash.

Niño was involved in the crash after falling asleep at the wheel, causing his vehicle to hit several establishments along Marcos Highway in Antipolo City.

Nicolas was among those affected by the incident, with his motorcycle also damaged in the crash.

Weeks later, he accused Niño of failing to follow through on the alleged promise to replace his motorcycle.

Diane later disputed the claims, saying a family member had regularly accompanied Nicolas to his medical checkups.

She also said Nicolas refused to coordinate with the insurance company, which delayed the process of replacing his motorcycle.

Diane likewise said her husband would not walk away from the situation because of a motorcycle, pointing to his public admission of wrongdoing as proof.

READ: ‘More of his kind’: Niño Muhlach lauded for taking accountability after road crash | ‘Nasaan na po?’: Niño Muhlach crash victim seeks answers over ‘promised’ motorcycle

Two days after Diane’s post, Nicolas apologized for his actions.

“Isang taos-pusong paghingi ng paumanhin sa inyong lahat. Ako ay humihingi ng malalim na patawad sa aking mga nasabi at [nagawa] kamakailan,” he wrote.

“Alam ko na ang aking mga kilos ay nakasakit at nakadisakto (nakasama) sa marami sa inyo, at walang rason para balewalain ko ito. Buong-puso kong tinatanggap ang responsibilidad sa aking pagkakamali,” Nicolas added.

“Hindi ko sinasadya na makasakit, pero alam ko na ang epekto ng aking ginawa ay totoo at seryoso. Marami akong natutunan sa pangyayaring ito. Sana ay mabigyan ninyo ako ng pagkakataon na patunayan ito sa pamamagitan ng aking mga susunod na kilos. Muli, humihingi po ako ng patawad sa inyong lahat,” he continued.

Nicolas also explained his earlier posts, saying they were driven by the “emotion” he felt after losing his motorcycle.

“Taos-puso po ako humihingi ng kapatawaran po. Nagawa ko lang po dahil sa dala [ng] aking emosyon dahil sa motor ko po ako umaasa para may pang-suporta po ako sa pang araw-araw namin,” he added.

“Muli, hindi kabawasan sakin ang pag-hingi ng kapatawaran upang maging maayos po ang lahat. Maraming, maraming salamat po,” Nicolas said.

Niño was previously praised by some social media users for taking responsibility for the crash involving his vehicle.

“I take full personal and legal responsibility for what happened. My priority right now is ensuring that the affected individual receives all necessary care, support, and medical assistance, and that all damages caused to the properties and establishments are fully compensated and rectified,” he said before.

The actor said his driver was on his scheduled day off at the time, while he was tired from his “demanding schedule.”