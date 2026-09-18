Filipinos called out a clothing brand for allegedly using and modifying the University of the Philippines (UP) logo on its apparel.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a screenshot of a Reddit post from last year that drew attention to a familiar logo on a shirt worn by RIIZE member Shotaro.

“There’s no waaaaaay. Today, I found out that a luxury brand, Rhude, illegally used the UP logo,” the X user wrote on Thursday, September 17.

There’s no waaaaaay. Today I found out that a luxury brand, Rhude, illegally used the UP logo 😵 https://t.co/B3gRZhpIzE pic.twitter.com/nLSEUlbFng — rami || xiaoking xiaofan ☁︎⋆☾ 🐜 (@breakthewol) September 17, 2026

In June 2025, a Redditor shared that they had stumbled across a TikTok post showing Shotaro wearing a shirt with a logo familiar to Filipinos.

“So, I was just casually scrolling sa TikTok and then nakita ko ‘yung isang K-pop group doing this viral dance/trend. Ta’s nakita ko ‘yung t-shirt nung isang idol… UP seal ba ‘yun?” the Reddit user wrote.

“Did some researching and found out a fashion brand called Rhude has been using UP Seal and plastered their brand name over the university’s. Is this legal? Coming from FA, I know a little about licensing and trademark of certain design logos and the UP seal, but was this approved?” the Redditor added.

Another Redditor did their research and found that UP has a “Visual Identity Guidebook,” which serves as a “manual of standards in using, maintaining, and protecting the integrity of the UP identity and its intellectual property rights.”

The guidebook states that the UP seal, which features an eagle perched on a shield, must be respected “at all times, whenever and whatever purpose it may be used,” noting it serves as “the official representation of the university.”

“It cannot be truncated by skewing, adding elements such as a drop shadow, or arbitrarily changing the color. There shall be no elements that shall impinge directly upon the seal such as reducing its opacity and making it into a watermark,” it added.

“The heraldic roots demands that it cannot be tampered and modified in whatever way to honor the history of the institution,” the guidebook stated.

“The seal cannot be re-drawn nor re-created,” it further said.

Meanwhile, other Filipinos who learned of the post expressed concern over the alleged use of the state university’s logo in Rhude‘s products.

“Oo nga ano, ‘di kaya kasuhan sila nito,” one commenter wrote, sharing a zoomed-in version of the modified logo spotted on the clothing.

oo nga ano di kaya kasuhan sila neto https://t.co/BbJRQTPhyn pic.twitter.com/GyjZgQC0Vm — 🦉🌻☁️ // ia (@prodtaeks) September 17, 2026

“wtf even we can’t use the logo unauthorized,” another commented

“Students barely use this cause there’s a lot of rules around it,” a different X user wrote.

A look at Rhude’s website shows that the brand was founded in 2015 by Rhuigi Villaseñor, a Filipino-American.

The brand describes itself as a “design venture born out of Los Angeles, balancing luxury techniques with streetwear elements, showcased as ready-to-wear collections.”

The brand states that it “combines American iconography with nostalgic references, a visual commentary on Los Angeles style and culture itself.”