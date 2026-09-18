From energy to everyday living: Products and technology featured at Taiwan Expo 2026 in Manila

Technologies and products covering energy, healthcare, agriculture, food, manufacturing and everyday living are on display at Taiwan Expo 2026, which opened Thursday, September 17, at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City.

The three-day exhibition runs until Saturday, September 19, and features 125 Taiwanese companies across five sectors, including smart technology, green and sustainability, health and wellness, agriculture technology and food and lifestyle products.

The expo features technologies related to some of the Philippines’ needs in electricity, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure.

Energy and sustainability

Energy solutions featured at the expo include sodium-ion batteries, energy management systems, transformers, methanol-hydrogen generators and other decentralized energy technologies.

Department of Energy data show that about 1.55 million Philippine households were still without electricity in 2024, while the national household electrification rate was about 94.8%.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, household electrification stood at 43.2%, according to the same data.

The exhibition also features solar products, energy-efficient building materials, smart recycling systems and other environmentally focused products.

Healthcare, agriculture and food

The Smart Medical Pavilion features medical devices, biotechnology products, regenerative medicine and healthcare services. A Taiwan-Philippines Smart Medical Seminar is also being held to connect Taiwanese companies with Philippine hospitals, medical institutions and potential local partners.

Agricultural technologies include livestock environmental controls, agricultural automation, autonomous farming equipment and food processing, preservation and packaging systems.

Taiwanese companies are also showcasing specialty teas, tapioca pearls and processed food products, reflecting Taiwan’s well-known tea and bubble tea culture. Some participating companies are seeking distributors and retail partners in the Philippines.

Technology and manufacturing

The Smart Technology Pavilion features technologies including artificial intelligence of things, AI visual recognition, collaborative robotics, smart security, industrial monitoring and transportation technologies.

Other products include edge computing, industrial PCs, automation and smart manufacturing technologies.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion features 24 companies presenting 50 products across smart technology, healthcare, consumer electronics and lifestyle categories.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council Chairman James Huang said the expo’s participating companies were selected based on areas where Taiwan sees potential for cooperation with the Philippines.

“We select those companies according to what we believe is areas of great potential.. of cooperation between Taiwan and the Philippines. And I think, we are trying to match to support the national development policy of the Philippines. And that’s our criteria,” he told the members of the press in an interview.

From business to everyday life

The expo also features personal and beauty care products, healthcare supplies, smart home products and other consumer goods.

Running until September 19, Saturday, the expo features five key themes: Smart City, Green & Sustainability, AgriTech, Premium Lifestyle, and Health & Wellness. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/Tm9sN53ROO — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 17, 2026



Huang said Taiwan-Philippines ties have increasingly extended beyond business.

“Our connection is no longer about business; it has become part of daily life. And in fact, our relationship is moving from a supply chain to a lifestyle chain,” he said.

The event includes forums, product showcases, industry presentations and business-matching sessions.

It is also hosting the inaugural Taiwan-Japan-Philippines Industrial Cooperation Forum, which brings Taiwanese and Japanese companies together with Philippine businesses to explore cooperation in areas including green energy and smart cities.

Taiwan Expo 2026 is organized by Taiwan’s International Trade Administration under Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and implemented by the TAITRA.