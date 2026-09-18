US baked goods reseller vows to ‘do better’ amid food safety concerns

Some cookies and cheese rolls being sold as “fresh from the United States” have drawn food safety concerns from the public.

Threads users called out a Taguig-based reseller of American food products offering cookies from Crumbl and Levain, as well as cheese rolls from Porto’s Bakery.

“Crumbl cookies, Porto’s cheese rolls, and Levain cookies fresh from US. DM us to order,” the Sab and Cucay Shop said.

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Some raised concerns about the freshness of the baked goods, noting that a direct flight from the US takes several hours.

“Pakialamero na kung pakialamero. This is highly unethical. Goes against food safety standards and apparently, it goes against both bakeries’ rules not to resell,” a Threads user wrote.

“It traveled around 8,500 miles for one and 7,400 miles for another. Not to mention, the days it took from getting it from New York and Los Angeles. Correct me if I am wrong. Also, check out her fingernail,” the Threads user added.

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“Sorry, the finger nails is giving kadugyutan. In addition to that, tama tong si OP. This is against food safety standards and a possible health risk for consumers,” another commented.

“Kung galing pang NY at LA ‘yan, imagine na-exposed ‘yung mga food sa extreme heat and environmental factors like dust and pollution,” the Threads user added.

“Omg, kadiri. Stale pa sa stale ‘yan,” another commented.

“Di na siya actually ‘fresh’ kasi natagtag na sa byahe,” a different Threads user wrote.

“Same concern. I am with you on this. A friend once hand-carried a box of Porto’s cheese rolls in 2015. Sadly, they were not fresh anymore. Taste was even unremarkable. She was so excited for us to taste it for the first time, but we could not even match her excitement. Awkward,” another said.

“Kaya kadiri na i-resell ‘yan. Biro mo, binyahe na ‘yan? Degraded na quality niyan. Ew,” a different Pinoy commented.

Others claimed that the resellers were selling the products at an “overpriced” rate.

“Crumble is 3,399 per box, Porto’s is 3,199 for the cheese rolls, while the Dulce de Leche Besitos is 2,999. The store is just over over over priced. And don’t they dare tell me I’m not their target market. Lol,” a Threads user wrote.

“I wanted to try Porto’s cheese rolls! Nag-inquire ako diyan kaso ayun nga, sobrang mahal! Wait ko na lang may magpasalubong,” another said.

“Hindi lang ‘yan ‘yung tinda nila na overpriced haha, lahat ata super mahal sa kanila,” a different Pinoy commented.

On freshness

According to Levain Bakery, its cookies “can be stored in an airtight container for up to one week.”

“If you’d like to save them for later, we recommend individually wrapping them and storing them in the freezer until a craving hits,” it said on its website.

Levain Bakery also said it uses a specific method when shipping its cookies nationwide in the US. The cookies are “packed in beautiful cellophane bags with hand-tied blue ribbons” before being placed in its blue shipper boxes.

Meanwhile, Porto’s Bakery ships its baked goods to other states “frozen” to keep them “fresh” and “ready to bake” once they arrive at the buyer’s address.

“Our pastries are made fresh from our bakeries, then packed unbaked and frozen to maintain their signature flavor and texture. Each pastry type comes in its own box (the number of pieces per box varies by item and can be found on each product page),” it said on its website.

“Boxes are placed inside an insulated cooler with dry ice to keep everything frozen during transit. We provide baking instructions and parchment paper with every order so you can bake them to perfection at home,” the bakery added.

On the other hand, Crumbl Cookies said its cookies are “packed with dry ice or gel packs to maintain freshness during transit” when shipped across different states.

The company also states that cookies in its box can stay fresh for one to two days at room temperature and three to five days when refrigerated.

When frozen, the cookies can stay fresh for up to three months.

“Crumbl cookies are baked fresh daily without preservatives, so freshness declines faster than commercially packaged cookies,” it said on its website.

Reseller’s response

On Friday, September 18, Sab and Cucay Shop addressed concerns raised by online users, acknowledging that it had overlooked the unclean fingernails of one of its resellers.

“We are truly sorry. We understand the concern, and we take full responsibility for not noticing this before posting. We should have been more careful,” it said in a statement.

“We want to reassure everyone that we take the cleanliness and handling of our products very seriously. We make sure our products are not handled directly with bare hands, and we take extra care when packing them,” the shop added.

“Our Porto’s orders are purchased in small batches, usually just a few hours before the flight, and we also taste-test each batch to check its freshness and quality,” it continued.

The shop vowed to “do better” in the future, saying it is “truly grateful” to those who reached out and shared their feedback.

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In the comments section, one online users asked how the pastries were handled, given that flights from the US are long-haul.

The shop replied that it “hand-carries” the boxes.