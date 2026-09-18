Swedish-inspired decor brings a playful touch to Filipino Christmas homes

Filipino households can start preparing for the holiday season with the launch of a new Christmas decor collection inspired by Swedish folklore.

The 2026 Christmas Shop is now open at Ikea Pasay and online, featuring the new Vinterfint and Strala collections.

Vinterfint takes inspiration from classic Swedish traditions while offering designs suited to modern homes. The collection includes Christmas ornaments, plush figures, artificial greenery, table linens, serving pieces and baking accessories.

It also offers wrapping paper and multicolored gift bags for those preparing for the holiday gift-giving season.

Strala, meanwhile, focuses on holiday lighting, with energy-efficient LED lamps, starry window shades, fairy lights and tabletop lighting designed to add a warm glow to homes.

The collections were introduced during a launch event at Ikea Pasay hosted by Suzie Entrata-Abrera.

Guests also got to experience Swedish Christmas traditions, including Pepparkakor, or gingerbread cookies believed to make wishes come true and Julklapp, an old Nordic gift-giving activity similar to Kris Kringle.

Christmas has arrived 🎄🎅🏻 The Swedish furniture brand welcomes the holiday season with its Vinterfint collection, filled with festive finds to bring the spirit of Christmas home. | via @rosette_adel pic.twitter.com/Wcxd54Gll2 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 18, 2026



Special guests Tita Krissy Achino and Baus Rufo also joined the celebration, entertaining shoppers as they impersonate Kris Aquino and Bimby Aquino. They also shared their holiday must-haves.

For the launch period, Ikea Family members can get up to 20% off Vinterfint and Strala items from Thursday, until Saturday, September 20.

“For the first time, Ikea Family members can now avail of Family discounts online, they don’t need to go to the physical store anymore to do that. This includes the Vinterfint and Strala Christmas Collection Sale. Members just need to type out their membership card number upon checkout at IKEA.ph,” Heirvy Nicolas, Ikea Philippines Sales Leader, said.

“They will also receive 30 days of Ikea Family Price Protection, allowing them to claim a refund for the difference if a purchased item goes on sale, alongside 14 days of Oops Assurance during self-transport or self-assembly,” she added.

The Vinterfint and Strala collections will remain available at the furniture brand’s Pasay store and online throughout the “-ber” months.