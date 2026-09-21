‘Eggless’ kwek-kwek? Content creator questions street food sold in Sorsogon

A content creator called out a stall in Sorsogon City for allegedly selling kwek-kwek, a Filipino street food, without eggs inside.

Ronald Samaniego, also known online as “The Angry Doc,” cautioned the public on September 14 about stall that allegedly sold him kwek-kwek without an egg inside.

“Ingat Sa Ganitong Style Na Mga Tindera Sa Sorsogon,” he captioned his post.

In the video, Samaniego took a bite of one piece and expressed shock after discovering that it did not contain an egg, as is typical of kwek-kwek.

He said it only contained “extenders.”

“Hindi kwek-kwek ‘to… food coloring lang ‘to eh,” the content creator said in the video.

“Imagine, nagbabayad ka nang maayos, bibigyan ka ng something na walang itlog,” Samaniego added.

The video later showed him throwing away the rest of the food. It did not show whether it contained eggs.

Kwek-kwek is a Filipino street food made from quail eggs coated in orange-colored batter and deep-fried until crispy.

It is usually served with a savory sauce or vinegar.

A radio station later visited the stall where Samaniego had bought the food.

It was reportedly located in Pepita Park in Bucalbucalan, Sorsogon City.

In the interview, the vendor said they sell lower-cost kwek-kwek with sliced eggs instead of whole ones, adding that each piece costs P2. She said the vlogger should have bought the P20 per piece if he wanted whole eggs inside the batter.

The radio station eventually clarified that the stall had two vendors and that it was unable to interview the one who had sold the street food to Samaniego at the time.

“Base sa panayam ng Brigada NFM Sorsogon, ang isa umano ang nabilhan at nagbigay ng kwek-kwek sa nasabing vlogger ngunit ang nagsalita upang ipagtanggol ang kanilang tindahan ay ang babaeng nasa video na nakapanayam ng aming istasyon,” it said on Friday, September 18.

Meanwhile, Samaniego implied in another video that the kwek-kwek he bought from the stall did not cost P2 each.