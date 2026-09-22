‘Girl on Fire’ plays as family sends grandmother off at cremation

A video of a family jamming to Alicia Keys‘ “Girl on Fire” while attending a loved one’s cremation sparked buzz among Filipinos.

Travel content creator Carl Castro (@carlisneverathome) shared a glimpse of how his family commemorated the death of his grandmother, who lived to be 90.

He showed a video of the family attending her cremation while the pop song played in the background, with some family members dancing and singing along.

“Namatayan ka pero buang kayong pamilya,” Carl wrote with a laughing emoji. “Buang” is a Visayan term that translates to “crazy” or “foolish.”

@carlisneverathome But on a serious note. Our grandmother lived up to 90 years old. She was a very jolly woman who brought happiness when we’re all together. We’re grieving but we’re all happy to know that God got her in her sleep. She had the chance to say goodbye to us before she expired. I love you Mamang but sorry buang talaga kami lahat e 😂 ♬ Saxophones getting louder – Sped Up – AntonioVivald

Carl described their grandmother as “a very jolly woman who brought happiness” whenever their family was together.

“We’re grieving, but we’re all happy to know that God got her in her sleep. She had the chance to say goodbye to us before she expired. I love you, Mamang, but sorry, buang talaga kami lahat e,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Carl also shared a glimpse of their grandmother’s wake, which featured a standee of her striking a wacky pose.

“WELCOME TO MY WAKE,” the text on the standee reads.

“I think it’s pretty obvious by now that we were really close with our lola. She was a very jolly person, and I know she would say na ‘buang’ kami lahat,” Carl said, adding a laughing emoji.

Wakes and funerals are occasions where families and loved ones gather to remember and pay their respects to someone who has died.

For some families, these gatherings also include elements that celebrate the life and personality of the person who passed away.