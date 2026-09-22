Ghent, Belgium site where Rizal published ‘El Filibusterismo’ gets historical marker

A historical marker was unveiled on Saturday, September 19, at a site in Ghent, Belgium where Jose Rizal lived while completing and publishing his second novel, “El Filibusterismo.”

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) and the Philippine Embassy in Belgium led the unveiling on Saturday at Lange Kruissaraat 25 in Ghent.



Rizal moved from Brussels to Ghent in the middle of 1891 with the goal of finishing “El Filibusterismo,” which continued the story of his earlier novel, “Noli Me Tangere.”

He stayed in Ghent with fellow Filipino expatriate students Jose Alejandrino and Edilberto Evangelista, who were then studying engineering at the University of Ghent. Both would later become leaders and generals in the Philippine Revolution.

Rizal published “El Filibusterismo” in September 1891 and dedicated it to the memory of priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed in 1872.

Together with “Noli Me Tangere,” the novel became associated with growing Filipino opposition to Spanish rule.

The marker was unveiled before members of the Filipino community in Belgium, Knights of Rizal and local guests.

The ceremony was followed by a turnover program at Ghent City Hall, with messages from Honorary Consul General Ronny De Blaere, Philippine Ambassador to Belgium Jaime Victor Ledda, NHCP Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr., former NHCP Chairman and current Knights of Rizal Supreme Commander Emannuel Calairo and Ghent Alderman Burak Nalli.

The NHCP also turned over replica copies of “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo” to the City of Ghent and the Philippine Embassy in Belgium.

The Filipino community also presented cultural performances during the program.

—With John Marwin Elao