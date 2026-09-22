‘We are with you’: Commuters back Victory Liner’s call for higher fares amid rising fuel prices

“We are with you.”

Commuters voiced their support for Victory Liner’s call for a fare increase amid continued hike in fuel prices, with diesel approaching about P100 per liter this week.

The bus company, along with several bus operators’ groups, appealed to the government to lift its suspension of the fare increase approved last March.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) previously approved higher city and provincial bus fares in response to the surge in fuel prices following the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended the increase before it could take effect, citing the burden it would place on commuters already facing higher living costs.

Now, the bus company and other groups are urging the government to implement the increase as global fuel prices see continue to rise, with diesel, the fuel used by buses, approaching about P100 per liter this week after the latest price hike.

The bus company said fuel now accounts for roughly 45% to 60% of its operating costs, while regulated fares have failed to keep pace with expenses.

The bus groups added that higher fuel prices increase the costs of fleet modernization, loan payments, spare parts, tires, maintenance, insurance, tolls and regulatory compliance.

An impending wage increase would add further pressure, they said, arguing that higher worker pay must be supported by sufficient revenue to keep services running.

“No industry can survive when its regulated revenue is lower than the actual cost of delivering its service,” the groups said.

“This is not a threat to stop operations,” they added. “This is a notice that operations may soon become impossible.”

The statement was signed by the Provincial Bus Operators Association of the Philippines, Nagkakaisang Samahan ng Nangangasiwa ng Panlalawigang Bus sa Pilipinas Inc., SOLUBOA and the Mega Manila Consortium.

RELATED: Victory Liner, bus groups warn services at risk as fuel costs surge

The post has garnered 8,300 reactions, 2,100 shares and over 300 comments on Facebook, with some commuters expressing support for the bus groups’ appeal for a fare increase to help sustain their operations.

“Grabe sakripisyo niyo para sa aming regular na pasaheros ng inyong bus. Kami po ay kasama niyo po sa inyong adhikain. Saludo po kami sa inyo,” a Facebook user commented.

“Let’s continue supporting our transportation industry. We shouldn’t forget how Victory Liner, Inc. stepped up during the pandemic, when transportation was difficult and limited, especially for people in the North,” another wrote.

“Victory Liner was among the first to resume services in the region when transportation options were still limited. We need a sustainable system where operators can continue providing safe and reliable service while passengers are also protected from unreasonable fare increases. Hoping for a fair and workable solution for everyone,” the Facebook user added.

“Support! Louder! We’re also in the industry that’s greatly affected by the rising fuel prices (logistics),” a different Pinoy added.

“Victory Liner, Inc., we are with you!” another wrote.

“I support your call #VictoryLiner. We need both and we should both survive. The government should take time to look into this call and should implement a fare decision that both the business and the people will not bleed,” a different Facebook user commented.

“Masakit sa bulsa ang dagdag gastos, pero walang dagdag umento sa pangkabuhayan. Ngunit mas masakit kung wala tayong masakyan,” the Facebook user added.

“Support! Mas ok na mag-adjust ng pamasahe kaysa maraming maapektuhan na mga pasahero dahil sa pagbawas ng mga bus na bumabyahe,” another Pinoy commented.

Others called for the removal of the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products to provide motorists with some relief.

VAT is imposed based on the landed cost of imported petroleum products, which includes the purchase price, transportation costs, and applicable excise tax when the products are brought into the country.

“Repeal VAT on petroleum products!” another Facebook user wrote.

Last March, Victory Liner began implementing fuel-saving measures, including turning on its engines and air-conditioning units only five minutes before each trip.

RELATED: Victory Liner rolls out fuel-saving measures on trips amid Middle East tensions | Bus company temporarily suspends snacks, drinks on premium trips

It also temporarily suspended complimentary beverages and snacks on its luxury bus services to help cushion the impact of rising operating costs.

Victory Liner also offered some of its buses as employee shuttles at the height of the fuel crisis to help ease the commuting burden on workers. — with reports from Philstar.com