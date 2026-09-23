Burgers top late-night food orders in Philippines, data shows

Burgers accounted for 25.3% of food deliveries made between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. nationwide from January to June 2026, according to data from an online food delivery platform.

Foodpanda said the figure means roughly one in every four orders placed during the five-hour period was for a burger.

The pattern was recorded across the country’s major delivery markets, including both urban centers and provincial cities, according to the company.

The data comes as a significant portion of the country’s workforce continues to operate on night-shift schedules.

The IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said the IT-BPM industry ended 2025 with $40 billion in revenue and a workforce of 1.9 million. About 60% of workers were on night shifts serving Western time zones, according to IBPAP.

Research has also linked sleep restriction with changes in food preferences. A University of Chicago study cited by foodpanda found that sleep restriction can increase preferences for substantial, energy-rich foods.

Patricia Jacinto, Growth and Marketing Director of foodpanda Philippines, said late-night ordering has become a more significant dining occasion for Filipinos.

“Late-night ordering has become an increasingly important dining occasion for many Filipinos,” Jacinto said.

“While we offer thousands of food choices on the app, burgers continue to stand out as the top pick after 11 PM. The consistency of this trend across the country shows how customers value meals that are familiar, satisfying, and convenient, whether they’re working late, studying, or simply winding down for the day,” she added.

The data covers orders placed through the platform nationwide during the first six months of 2026.