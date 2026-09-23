‘Absolutely disgusting’: Barzaga’s jubilant post on Batanes lawmaker’s death draws ire

Former Cavite Fourth District representative Kiko Barzaga was called out over his reaction to the death of Batanes Rep. Ciriaco Gato Jr., who was among those who voted for his expulsion from the Lower Chamber.

The 28-year-old former lawmaker on Monday, September 21, commented on reports of Gato’s death due to cardiac arrest at age 66.

Gato was serving his third and final term as a Batanes representative when he passed away.

Before entering politics, Gato was an ear, nose and throat specialist. He brought his medical expertise to Congress when he became chair of the House Health Committee in 2022.

Also known as “Cong Doc,” Gato played a role in the passage of some of the administration’s priority measures, including Republic Act 11959, which builds specialty centers in Department of Health hospitals in every region and Republic Act 12290, which established the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines.

He also backed bills seeking to allow the use of medicinal cannabis for certain health conditions.

The late congressman, according to House Speaker Bojie Dy III, “brought to Congress the perspective of a physician who had spent much of his life caring for others.”

Barzaga was among those who reacted to Gato’s passing, marking the event with celebratory posts.

“Good News: Pro-Impeachment Batanes Congressman Ciriaco Gato Jr. is now gone!” he wrote, referring to Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment.

“Another victory in this Political War, God Bless the Filipino People!” Barzaga added.

Barzaga also shared another post, which he described as his statement.

“Nakakaawa si Batanes Congressman Gato eh, in-expel niya ako sa Kongreso, pero asan na siya ngayon?… Patay! Habang ako chill lang, swimming lang dito sa China kasama mga eabab [babae] ko, nyahahahaha! God Bless the Filipino People!” he wrote.

The post did not sit well with some Filipinos, who described Barzaga’s remark as insensitive and “disgusting.”

“Absolutely f****** Disgusting,” a Reddit user wrote.

“This is my congressman, I used to live in Batanes and I moved here [to] Cavite for college purposes. So this post may come off as a personal bias, but you know what? F*** you, Kiko Barzaga, you’re a disgusting human being and you deserve to have your position of power stripped away from you,” the Reddit user added.

“I have my oppositions in the political world too, sides I take, but in no way, shape or form, do I ever take their deaths as a sign to celebrate and call for a ‘victory for the x side!’ Is this really the current norm? Celebrating the deaths of our political enemies who simply [are] there taking a side? It is genuinely unreal that there’s an astounding lack of decency [in] this man,” the Reddit user said.

The Redditor also described Gato as a “genuinely kind soul” who was “very proactive” in the Batanes and “always did the best he could to maintain and improve” the livelihood of its residents.

“With this in mind, it’s even more frustrating seeing the celebration of other political parties because none of them have any idea who this man is!” the Reddit user added.

Others hoped Gato’s family would file a case against Barzaga over his comments.

“I truly hope that the family of the congressman files a cyber libel case against Kiko. It falls under defamation of the dead. That ex-congressman needs to be held accountable and made an example of. It is alarming how so many citizens still praise and follow him,” a Reddit user said.

“Bastos na nga ‘yung nag-post, mas bastos ang nag-laugh react. I said it before, we have a morality problem in this country,” another Redditor commented.

Last June, Barzaga also made comments about late Antipolo City representative Romeo Acop that were criticized as defamatory.

Barzaga implied that Acop was “corrupt,” claiming “plunder” is a “sin against the Lord.”

“Congressman Romeo Acop is now suffering through eternal damnation, he has left the comfort of his luxurious mansion in exchange for a pit of eternal hellfire, that is the fate of all corrupt politicians!” he previously wrote.

Antipolo City Second District Rep. Philip Conrad Acop, in response, said that he and his father had “looked up” to late Rep. Pidi Barzaga, Kiko’s father.

“This institution lost a pillar when Cong Pidi left us,” Philip said in June.

“I stand out echoing one of the most stated lines of my father, that with authority, comes responsibility,” he added.

Barzaga was expelled from the Lower Chamber last June after his colleagues found him guilty of disorderly behavior, conduct unbecoming of a member and violations of the House Code of Conduct.

The House Committee on Ethics and Privileges said his conduct fell short of the professionalism required under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.