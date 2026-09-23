Manila to hold tourism expo showcasing food, culture, heritage

Manila is putting some of its familiar and lesser-known destinations in the spotlight as the city seeks to encourage more people to explore the nation’s capital.

The city will hold the first-ever My Manila Tourism Expo 2026 this weekend at Foro de Intramuros, gathering businesses and destinations from Manila’s tourism, food, culture, hospitality and entertainment sectors.

Organized by the City Government of Manila through the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM), the three-day event will also mark the introduction of the city’s new tourism campaign, “Manila, My Manila.”

Participating hotels, restaurants, cultural destinations, tourism establishments and local businesses are expected to offer special packages, promotions and deals during the expo.

The event comes as the city seeks to encourage both visitors and residents to look beyond Manila’s usual stops and explore more of its neighborhoods, food spots, heritage sites and other attractions.

For Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, the city’s long history is part of what makes it worth rediscovering.

“Matanda na ang Maynila. Luma. Pero ang pagkakaluma ng Maynila ang siyang yaman nito. Sa bawat kanto, avenida, at boulevard, may kasaysayan, may kultura, at may kuwentong naghihintay na maranasan,” he said.

Moreno also highlighted what Manila has to offer.

“From our food and heritage to our historic downtown, there is always something to discover in Manila,” he said.



DTCAM Director Cristal Bagatsing said her experience working with the city’s tourism sector has also changed how she sees Manila.

“Since becoming DTCAM Director, I’ve fallen in love with this city in ways I never expected. There are stories everywhere—in our history, our food and traditions, our neighborhoods and people, and even in our grit. A city that has been through so much has so many colorful stories to tell,” she said.

The expo will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from September 25 to 27 at Foro de Intramuros, with free admission.

Bagatsing said the campaign is intended to encourage people to form their own connection with the city.

“Manila is alive, vibrant, imperfect, historic, and constantly evolving,” she said.

“We each have our own Manila story. Come and discover yours,” Bagatsing added.