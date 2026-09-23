Worker killed in accident at the Colosseum, Italian Culture Ministry says

— A worker was killed in an accident at the Colosseum in Rome on Tuesday night, Italy’s Culture Ministry said, with part of the area closed for the day on Wednesday as a mark of respect.

The 22-year-old technician died after falling about 10 meters while installing a new lighting system inside the ancient Roman amphitheater.

“A tragic event that has left us shocked and stunned,” Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli said in a statement.

Built 2,000 years ago, the Colosseum was the biggest amphitheater in the Roman empire and was used to host gladiator fights, executions and animal hunts. It remains one of the city’s main tourist attractions.

The Colosseum Archaeological Park said it would close the section of the second tier where the accident occurred as a mark of mourning.

Italy’s biggest union CGIL took issue with the decision, saying the full site should be closed for the day.

“We expect Minister Giuli to shed light on the incident and to order the full closure of the Colosseum,” said Natale di Cola, Rome’s general secretary of the CGIL.

“Humanity comes before tourists,” he added.

—Reporting by Anna Uras